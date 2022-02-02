Just keep repeating to yourself, this is 1952.
A look through The Oneonta Star during the month 70 years ago could somewhat easily be mistaken for what we often read in the area’s local and national news coverage this year.
According to The Star of Feb. 28, 1952, “A 14-year-old boy who had a loaded .32 caliber revolver in his possession was taken into police custody yesterday forenoon in Junior High School.
“The lad had brought the weapon into the school and had secreted it in a zipper notebook, but he displayed it to another student who became alarmed and reported the matter to Miss Edna M. Tripp, JHS principal.
“Miss Tripp phoned police, and Sgt. Howard Canfield and Patrolman LeRoy Turner went to the school and detained the boy. The policemen confiscated the revolver, along with a box of ammunition found in the notebook.
“The police report quoted the boy as saying that he found the revolver on the railroad tracks about a week ago, and that he had engaged in target practice on the Table Rocks. Four cartridges were in the cylinder when the police took the gun. Police said the ammunition was stolen.
“The boy was released in custody of his parents to appear later in Children’s Court.”
Even in 1952, there was debate over news coverage.
As The Star reported on Feb. 3, “Whether Americans are getting ‘fair and accurate’ reporting of world events, or biased news, was vigorously debated yesterday in another of the WDOS Radio Forum series sponsored by the Oneonta Peace Council.
“Gerald Gunthrup, The Star’s editor, and Peter Dobinsky, Oneonta bureau chief for the Binghamton Press, agreed that U.S. newsmen were filing complete and accurate facts while E. Curtis B. Lewis, professor of social studies at Oneonta State Teachers College and one of the originators of the Peace Council, said that ‘embellished adjectives replace fact.’ W. Tasker Witham, professor of English at Hartwick College, was moderator.
“‘The hue and cry is often made that newspapers slant news to please the publisher or advertisers,’ Mr. Gunthrup said. ‘That is a childish argument and is usually sustained by isolated incidents cooked up by some college professor who is unacquainted with the facts of American competition.’
There were concerns 70 years ago that democracy was in danger, just as we’ve heard in recent weeks in certain polls.
Star readers of Feb. 23 found out, “Leo P. Noonan of Farmersville, Cattaraugus County assemblyman, last night warned 300 Otsego County Republicans that the great danger to America is not the Communist conspiracy, but the insidious spread of socialistic thinking and desire for a welfare state.
“He spoke at the Lincoln Day dinner in the Oneonta Elks Club.
“A former teacher, Mr. Noonan declared that for many years pupils would seek guidance as to ways to get along in the world. When he retired from the teaching profession in 1941, students attitudes had come to be, in effect, ‘why worry, if we don’t get along, we can always go on relief.’
“‘No government, whether it be town, village, municipality, state or nation,’ Mr. Noonan stressed, ‘can give something without taking something away. The more that is demanded of government in services, the greater taxes will be, and the limit has been reached.’”
Finally, there had been a growing number of crashes at what has been famously known as “Crash Corner,” at Center, West and Clinton streets, and moves were underway to make it less of an automotive hazard.
“A high bank at West and Clinton Streets, which blocks the view of drivers, is to be moved a half mile up West Street atop the STC culvert in Silver Creek,” The Star reported on Feb. 2.
In the early 1950s, that busy intersection looked much different than today. There was not yet a “graffiti wall.” A bank removed to improve sight was moved to help create what we know today as Ravine Parkway, what was then a new road to approach the growing State Teachers College campus.
This work in 1952 was a help to make the dangerous area better for drivers, only a first for improvements in years to come.
This weekend, a theme of “home” in early 1942.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
