Backtracking: In Our Times: A month of Oneonta ‘firsts’ took place in May 1955

A first new city school in decades, a candidacy for mayor, named players for a new baseball league, parking meters and new inhabitants in the Neahwa Park pond — were all a part of our local life and times during May 1955.
NEW SCHOOL APPROVED FOR EAST END
“Oneonta voters, by a 3 to 2 vote, yesterday approved a $630,000 bond issue for a new East End School,” The Oneonta Star reported on May 4, “to be called Valleyview.”
By May 10 came news, “The construction of Oneonta’s new East End School … will start next spring, 1956, instead of this fall. The Board of Education wants to ‘go slow but sure.’”
This marked the first construction of a new public school in the city, dating back to 1927 when the Oneonta Junior High building was opened on Academy Street.
The only city ward to turn down the Valleyview vote was the Sixth Ward. Residents in that area were on their own drive for another new school. As the Star reported on May 14, “Board of Education member Ani P. Colone last night called for a Sixth Ward crusade by its Booster Club and PTA for a new Riverside School to replace River and Mitchell Street Schools.”
That crusade took a while longer to win, as Riverside was finally opened in the fall of 1966.
SIXTH WARD MAN BECAME A CONTENDER
Star readers of May 13 found out, “Alderman Albert S. Nader, Sixth Ward, last night mailed letters to members of Oneonta City Republican Committee, announcing his candidacy for mayor.
“Mr. Nader is the second to formally enter the race, as Mayor (Roger G.) Hughes did so on April 25. Reports are current that W. Clyde Wright is also a candidate but there has been no official word on him.”
Nader’s first run for mayor was unsuccessful, but that changed in 1961, when he became a two-term mayor through the end of 1969.
LITTLE LEAGUE BECAME A REALITY
“Names of sixty boys selected for the four ‘A’ teams in the Little League were announced yesterday by Patrolman John Corsi, circuit president,” the Star reported on May 4.
“The youngsters were selected by the managers of the four teams in a five and a half hour bidding session Monday.
“Last night the managers and coaches staked out the Little League field in Neahwa Park and Mr. Corsi made a request that all stakes be left in the ground to facilitate lining out the diamond.
“He said that the Elks team will drill at 6 p.m. today in Neahwa Park and the Mountain Oil team will practice at that time on the Wilber Park lower diamond.”
TWO HEADS WERE BETTER THAN ONE
“Oneonta continued its progressive, forward-looking spirit yesterday,” the Star reported on May 5, “as the city installed its new twin-head parking meters in the downtown district.
“Thus ended the reign of the penny meters and tight parking space squeezes. Twin-heads means that one-meter post (with two meter heads) does the work of two posts. They expected to complete that job today.
“Mayor Roger G. Hughes, on a personal inspection tour seemed well pleased. ‘This will give much better service to the public,’ he said.”
NEW INHABITANTS AT NEAHWA POND EXPECTED
“After sharing the same pond for two years, the Neahwa Park swans decided they liked each other, and are now mating,” the Star said on May 6.
“Chairman R. Milton Hick of the Parks Board announced the impending blessed events at the board meeting last night. ‘At least I hope there will be some developments’ he added.”
There were developments, indeed. The swans had been imported from Holland and given to the city by the Briggs Lumber Company. A contest in 1953 to name the swans had been won by Gary Salisbury of Oneonta, naming them “Nee and Wa.”
“Mr. Hick said the ‘developments’ should give ideas to kids on naming the swans.” Thus a tradition would continue.
This weekend: local college life during the spring of 1935.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.