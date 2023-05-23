The Yankees era in Oneonta was coming to an end in 1998.
Most will remember that Oneonta had a Class A New York-Penn League team, dating back to 1966. It was a one-year affiliation with the Boston Red Sox, but changed to the New York Yankees in 1967.
It was like hearing the first shoe drop in May 1998, when The Daily Star of May 7 reported, “Oneonta’s got it. Staten Island wants it. And Sam Nader says he’s not willing to part with it. Not at any price.
“Nader, the president and general manager of the Oneonta Yankee minor baseball team, denied rumors that the team will move to metropolitan New York.”
Nader said, “‘There’s no way professional baseball will be out of the city of Oneonta. As of right now, as of today, the Yankees have told us their intent to have a franchise in Oneonta. Absolutely and unequivocally.’”
Even the parent club was surprised to hear of the rumor. “‘I have no knowledge of any deal being done,’ said Rick Cerrone, the New York Yankees director of media relations. ‘I can’t make it any clearer than that.’”
The 1998 minor league baseball season began in Oneonta in June. The Yankees didn’t disappoint local fans that year, as they brought a 12th league championship to the city.
Deal making had been ongoing during the season. Mayor Rudolph Giuliani made it clear he wanted two minor league teams in New York, one in Brooklyn and another in Staten Island.
Weeks after Oneonta’s championship celebration, the other shoe dropped. The Star of Sept. 18 reported, “Minor league baseball will be staying in Oneonta. But the New York Yankees will not.
“The 32-year affiliation between the city and the team ended with a news conference Thursday afternoon at Damaschke Field’s brand new training facility.
“Thursday’s press conference came two days after a similar announcement that the Pittsfield (Massachusetts) Mets of the New York-Penn League will move to Brooklyn’s Coney Island.
“Both are political moves, Sam Nader said. He blames New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani for the loss of Oneonta’s Yankee affiliation.
“‘The mayor of New York wants two (minor league) teams in New York City. The owner of the Yankees wants something done with his stadium. You figure it out.’”
Sam Nader had been correct that minor league baseball would not leave Oneonta.
Star readers of Oct. 7 learned, “The cat’s out of the bag. Actually, the cats are out of the bag. Big, snarling orange cats with black stripes and sharp claws.” This was the day the Detroit Tigers organization was named as Oneonta’s minor league baseball affiliate for the next season.
Detroit previously had a team in the New York-Penn League in Jamestown but that affiliation ended in 1998. It had been a good season for the Detroit farm system, with championships in Jacksonville, Florida and in West Michigan.
As The Star of Oct. 8 reported, “The architect of that farm system, Detroit’s Director of Minor League Operations, Dave Miller, spoke at Wednesday’s press conference and pointed out two reasons why the Tigers chose Oneonta.
“‘One is the local management,’ Miller said. ‘Sam Nader is well known in baseball, and has a great reputation for his work in Oneonta. The other reason was our desire to stay in the New York-Penn League.’
“Next year, the city’s baseball team will be called the Oneonta Tigers.
“‘That’s one of the first things our people ask me,’ said Dave Miller. ‘They wanted to know what they were going to call the team. We think it’s great they decided on Tigers. It’s something you can do a lot with as far as marketing or with mascots. But it’s also traditional, and we’re happy Oneonta wants to be known as the Tigers.’”
The Yankee departure from Oneonta was amicable at the end. While it was contentious with Mayor Giuliani, it was always well known that Sam Nader and Yankee owner George Steinbrenner had a friendship and good working relationship.
This weekend, the Oneonta business beat of spring 1923.
