Backtracking: In Our Times: A park, mill and schools made local news headlines during October 1976

A new park, an old mill put back into operation and old schools were all local newsmakers during October 1976.
MINI-PARK IS DEDICATED
One of the first things noticed when entering the city of Oneonta from Lettis Highway, is the attractive park at the corner of Main and Maple streets.
Generations ago that site served as a gasoline filling station, but it went out of business around the time Interstate 88 was being planned, with an interchange leading to Main and Maple streets, today’s Lettis Highway.
The story behind the story of the park began in a report from the Oct. 4 edition of The Daily Star.
“When Catherine Curtis died two and a half years ago, her friends in Oneonta decided her memory would not die.
“Saturday morning, 40 friends and relatives stood on a triangle of land at the corner of Main and Maple streets which will, next spring, become a mini-park in memory of Mrs. Curtis.
“Mrs. Curtis was very active in civic and school affairs in Oneonta, including service on the school board. Her husband (E. Lewis B. Curtis) taught at Oneonta State for many years.”
OLD MILL TO TURN AGAIN
Star readers of Oct. 4 also found out, “The Old Mill will turn again, its operators say.” We know it today as Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith.
“And to that end a crew of men Friday heaved a thousand-pound wheel of laminated wood into place on the 50-year-old main shaft.
“The wheel is attached to the water wheel under the Old Mill museum in East Meredith. The museum is being refurbished as a showcase of water and steam-powered industry used between 1821 and the 1940s.
“The mill’s shaky finances led to its closing for the month of June this year, as backers sought ways to refinance a mortgage. Re-established through a gift by former owner Ken Kelso and support from Delaware County banks, the building is being restored.”
NEW LIFE AND NEAR ENDS FOR OLD SCHOOLS
Interestingly, an old-style one-room schoolhouse was making a comeback locally while another “modern” school was nearing its destruction.
With a dateline of South Kortright, The Star of Oct. 14 reported, “The ‘little red schoolhouse’ on Roses Brook, closed since the early ‘40s, has re-opened to give today’s youngsters a glimpse of the past, and to serve as a symbol of the many rural schools which make up the South Kortright Central School district.
“A dedication ceremony was held recently at the restored schoolhouse which drew not only former students, but several former teachers as well.
“Built in 1827, the schoolhouse was originally across the road from the present site. It was moved in 1888. The restoration was carried out by a local crew from Delaware County’s Manpower office and members of the Hobart Rotary Club.”
Meanwhile in Oneonta, and as reported on Oct. 25, “You half expected to hear a band softly playing ‘Moments to Remember.’
“Instead, the ‘music’ at Oneonta’s old junior high building Saturday was the rapid staccato voice of auctioneer James Lettis.” The school was found on Academy Street.
“Lettis auctioned off most of the things in the building that couldn’t be nailed down and some of the things that could.
“The auction, which attracted several hundred people, was designed to clear the building for demolition. The wrecking crew is scheduled to arrive later this week.
“Sold was everything from desks to blackboards — two men bought several tons of them — to boilers.
“The auction raised approximately $7,000 to $9,000, Edward Onody, superintendent of schools said last night. However, Onody indicated that was preliminary estimate.
“Not everyone was buying. For many, Saturday’s auction was a last chance to see the venerable Oneonta structure.
“The building, between Academy Street and Watkins Avenue, was built 70 years ago. Until the early 1960s, it housed both junior and senior high school classes.
