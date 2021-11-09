Backtracking: In Our Times: A special citation, dressmaking and cornerstone events were local business newsmakers in 1956

A small-city department store got international recognition, local dress factories were humming along, and major construction projects were marked with cornerstone events. These were all part of Oneonta’s business beat during the month of November 1956.
FRED BRESEE WAS ON A MISSION
“Fred H. Bresee, Oneonta, yesterday, in Washington received a U.S. Commerce Department ‘certificate of service’ for unpaid efforts in cooperation with the International Trade Fair,” readers of The Oneonta Star learned on Nov. 2.
“Mr. Bresee was a member of the department’s three-man trade mission which met hundreds of Turkish business executives in a recent 21-day tour of Turkish commercial centers. The team covered 1,500 miles in Turkey.
“In his recommendation to the Commerce Department, Mr. Bresee urged that the United States continue and intensify its trade promotion program abroad.
“The Turks proved anxious to learn and adopt well-tested American production and selling techniques, said Mr. Bresee, who is vice president and treasurer of Bresee’s Oneonta Department Store.” He was one of 19 volunteer businessmen who received certificates of service.
DRESS FIRMS AIDED BY ADULT COURSE
Oneonta was once home to several dress manufacturers, and in 1956, demand for new workers in the trade was high.
According to The Star of Nov. 12, “Adult education classes in needlework, to prepare area women for work in dress factories, will start as soon as enough applicants are received, it was announced yesterday.
“The project is a joint venture of the Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, the adult education department of the Oneonta public schools, New York State employment service, and Mrs. Lillian Creighton, Oneonta Plains Manufacturing Co., Country Club Road.
“Classes will provide 12 women with 20 hours of instruction in the needlework trade, Clarence Preston, manager of the Chamber said.”
Other dress manufacturers at that time were found at what is now the Marketplace on Chestnut at 213 Chestnut St., and on an upper floor of today’s Dibble Block, 8-12 Dietz St.
TWO BUILDING CORNERSTONES LAID IN TWO WEEKS
As The Star of Nov. 15 reported, “As the cornerstone of Valleyview elementary school is laid at 1:30 today, items reflecting work which led to building of the school and current news will be preserved in stone.
“Merrill A. Gibbs, former president of the Board of Education, will officiate at the ceremony. Assisting him in the placing of the cornerstone will be Adolphe A. Myrus, current board president, and Jacob R. Galinn, who will give the cornerstone prayer.”
It was reported the next day of an excellent turnout. Fifth and sixth grade students of the East End School at that time led the singing of the National Anthem, and Russell Warner, East End fifth grader, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The students from that school would soon be moving to their new school, housing 334 children in 14 regular classrooms and several special purpose areas, including art, music, a cafeteria and gymnasium facilities. The East End School was once found at the corner of Main and Park streets, where the Oneonta Veterinary Hospital is today.
Then, as The Star reported on November 23, “As the cornerstone for the new Fox Hospital was laid Wednesday, Dr. James Greenough, president of the New York State Medical Society, commended Oneontans and hospital officials for their support of the building program.
“‘Today we are not just putting in place a piece of limestone weighing 600 pounds,’ Dr. Greenough said. ‘Rather we are in the act of symbolizing the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the entire community for a hospital which will be the guardian of our spiritual and physical health,’ he declared.
“Laying of the cornerstone was made by Duncan S. Briggs, chairman of the building committee.
“Dr. Greenough said completion of the hospital was expected in a year. Formal signing of contracts by general contractor Neil Nielsen and subcontractors took place June 15.
“Capacity of the hospital, when completed, will be 101 beds, using the new addition and the older building. At present, hospital capacity is limited to 76 beds during construction.”
Construction jobs were plentiful that fall in a noisier than usual East End of Oneonta.
This weekend: A “Good English Week” was observed in Norwich in 1921.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
