With a theme of “women” and a new look for an old eyesore, these could describe our area’s life and times in April 1973.
‘HER HONNER’ OPENS NEW ERA IN DELHI
“Promising the village of Delhi ‘some exciting things in the next two years,’” The Daily Star reported on April 3, “Eleanor Volante took over as mayor last night — the first woman in Delaware County ever to hold such a position.
“Mrs. Volante was handed the gavel with which village board meetings had been conducted by outgoing mayor John Griffin.
“She wore an orchid corsage and a bouquet of flowers adorned the meeting table around which the board members sit.
“About 15 people, mostly village employees, sat in the board room, watching Mrs. Volante take office.
“‘I think we’re going to have an exciting time,’ she told the group. ‘I’m looking forward to it.’
“Her first official task as mayor was to hand out questionnaires to all the employees present, asking those to state any problems they had on the job or any suggestions for improvement.
“Mrs. Volante was elected unopposed in the March 20 village elections.”
A BAD DAY FOR A LAKE CRUISER
With a dateline of Cooperstown, The Star of April 9 reported, “The Paula Lee, the replica Mississippi stern wheeler that plied Otsego Lake, is no more.
“The excursion boat, in service as a tour craft for 22 years carrying passengers around Otsego Lake was destroyed Sunday morning by a fire which apparently broke out in the electric bilge pump, fire officials at Cooperstown theorized yesterday.
“A LSVP Landing Craft, built by Chris Craft in 1942, the boat was purchased in 1954 by Cooperstown Marine, (vice president William H.) Zoeller said.
“During World War II, the craft had been used for transportation between Long Island and Fire Island and was brought to Cooperstown in 1954 from Fire Island for passenger service at the Lake Front and designed…by the late Alfred Engelmann. Edwin Phillips of Cooperstown rebuilt the landing craft and the boat was formally launched in the spring of 1955 and was christened the Paula Lee.
“The late Richard Sprague, better known as ‘Skipper’ Sprague, was the first captain.”
HOUSEWIVES BEAT BAN AS DETERGENT SALES BOOMED
“Housewives are stuffing boxes of Tide into broom closets, pushing Oxydol under porches, and stashing Cascade into shoe boxes,” The Star also reported on April 9.
“They’re stocking up on laundry and dishwashing detergents now while they’re still available.
“As of June 1, most detergents will be taken off the market until they can meet state zero phosphate levels.
“Manufacturers are running a race against time to come up with a formula that cleans with no phosphates before the deadline.
“Most local store sales of detergent are booming, and some claim the sale of detergents are up ten per cent and more.”
ANOTHER KIND OF ‘CLEAN UP’ WAS LOOMING IN DOWNTOWN ONEONTA
Star readers of April 25 learned, “Here’s another urban renewal first: a business that fronts on Water Street.
“Water Street is that wretched stretch that runs parallel to Main Street from Chestnut Street Extension to Broad Street.
“Warren Klauber, who is rehabilitating the Puritan-Brady building as the new site for his Army-Navy store, has a tenant for 1,000 square feet in the basement.
“John Sawin wants to operate a tavern there. It would front on Water Street, and undoubtedly would be geared to a college clientele.
“One of the urban renewal goals is to give these buildings attractive backs, which will face the parking structure just beyond Water Street.
“UR officials want the Main Street merchants to get together and come up with a coordinated plan for the backs, but so far no meeting has taken place.”
This weekend, the local Arbor Day, 1923.
