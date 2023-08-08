People were making news during the summer of 1988, either currently doing good things in the region, or being honored for their past good deeds.
On the latter, The Daily Star of July 7 reported, “Five men who played key roles in the development of Delhi Tech will be honored this fall when campus buildings are named after them.
“Ceremonies will be Oct. 22 to name various buildings in honor of William R. Kunsela, Tech president, 1955-73; the late Sherman L. Decker Jr., award-winning educator; the late E. Ogden Bush, state legislator and college council president for over 20 years; the late Roswell B. Sanford, past leaders of he College Council and College Foundation; and the late Roger S. Brown, former athletic director and coach at Tech.”
While the railroad business in Oneonta was on the decline, an Oneonta man was on a mission.
Star readers of July 8 learned, “Tony Mongillo looks at his drawings and paintings of old Delaware & Hudson steam locomotives as a way to keep track of railroad history. He spent 42 years working for the D&H in Oneonta and does not want to see the steam era, considered by many as the heyday of railroading, fade away without some sort of visual remembrance.
“Though he retired as a chief clerk in July of 1985, and the D&H railroad has hit continual financial troubles, Mongillo said railroading has never left his system.”
By this time Mongillo had produced more than 50 watercolor, pen and ink drawings and black paint renderings of steam locomotives. Mongillo had been creating the works for only about 10 years.
Another Oneonta man was making science easier to understand.
The Star of July 22 reported, “Studying light will be one of the many exhibits where students — and adults — can explore scientific phenomena in a museum that may open in Oneonta by year’s end.
The proposed Science Discovery Museum has raised $40,000 from local individuals, businesses, foundations and other groups, said Albert J. Read, an unpaid director and retired SUCO professor of physics.” The total cost for the project was estimated between $80,000 and $90,000, including exhibits.
“The goals of the ‘hands on’ museum are to stimulate and support science programs in schools, help with teacher education and encourage public enjoyment of science, Read said. The United States needs scientists, and any youths who indicate an interest in a science career should be encouraged, he said.” The museum was dedicated in January 1990.
Understanding other cultures was some of the work underway by another SUNY Oneonta professor.
According to The Star of Aug. 9, “Ashok Malhotra, a philosophy professor … describes India as a country with little secrets and many colors.
“To help Americans understand this distant land and clear up misconceptions, Malhotra is taking 14 students on a semester abroad program to India. The group will leave Sept. 8.
“‘People have no idea how big India is or that Hinduism is not the only religion in India,’ Malhotra said.
“The experimental overseas program is a first for SUCO and for the SUNY system, Malhotra said, who is originally from Punjab, a northwestern state in India.”
There was also music in the local air that summer, from a relative newcomer to the area. As The Star reported on Aug. 27, “The sensual sounds of a saxophone and clarinet will echo through the Autumn Café this Saturday evening when a venerable wind player and his quartet take the stage.
“Al Gallodoro, who has toured the nation performing, teaching and jamming in world-renowned bands, will push the keys of his gold plated instruments.
“Gallodoro will be joined by drummer Louis Colone, bass and tuba player Bill Stanley and pianist Bud Blacklock, who brought the group together.
“After decades as a musician playing in New York City and touring in bands, Gallodoro now makes music in and around the Oneonta area. He was drawn to the area by relatives, and he has lived on Franklin Mountain for seven and a half years.”
This weekend, northern Otsego County took in the Chautauqua in 1918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.