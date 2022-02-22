Backtracking: In Our Times: AIDS and other local developments highlighted news during early 1987

AIDS, the local economy and some notable name changes were making news during February 1987.
AIDS STIRRED MEMORIES, CREATED POLICIES
“Liberace, the piano-playing showman who died last week, was not all glitz and glamour around the house, says a Delhi man who painted his Palm Springs home,” The Daily Star reported on Feb. 17.
“‘He was a regular guy,’ said (Gordon) Wilson, a Second Street resident. ‘He’d come out to the pool every day with a sandwich and a beer and have lunch and talk with us. He never wanted you to call him Liberace, only Lee, his real name.’
“Wilson worked on Liberace’s house for about three weeks in the 1960s. It is the same house the piano virtuoso died in last week, succumbing to complications brought on by acquired immune deficiency syndrome, AIDS,”
Wilson not only painted Liberace’s home, but also those of Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Dinah Shore.
AIDS had been making news since 1981, but by 1987 society had been working on ways to deal with the disease, medically and socially, as we have observed in the last two years with COVID.
Star readers of Feb. 19 learned, “The Oneonta school board Wednesday night approved an AIDS policy that protects a student, employee or volunteer in the district from automatically being barred from the school and keeps the matter confidential.
“‘We now have a policy in effect in the unfortunate event we are faced with having a student or employee who is diagnosed with AIDS,’ said William E. Ryan, board chairman.
The board’s policy is a guideline, and leaves some questions about how a person being diagnosed with AIDS would be treated while doctors and physicians decided if the student or employee may stay in school.
“The policy drew mostly support from some students and faculty members at Oneonta High School.”
LOCAL ECONOMY NEWS VARIED WIDELY
According to The Star of Feb. 6, some local eyes were already targeting the potential of an area of the city growing more vacant year after year.
“A Guilford Transportation official said it is unlikely the company will sell any of its unused Delaware & Hudson Railway property in the city of Oneonta unless someone makes an offer.
“‘We have no interest in selling for speculative purposes,’ said John Denison, assistant vice president for real estate at Guilford, reacting to a city alderman’s proposal to put the land on the market as a lure to developers. ‘If someone shows an interest we would be happy to talk to them.’”
Guilford was then the parent company of the D&H. Alderman Frances Scarzafava wanted Guilford to consider the sale of some of the unused land. Interest in the rail yards grew after the Canadian Pacific became owners of the D&H in the early 1990s.
Just as it is in many workplaces in 2022, it was hard to find help for some in 1987, as The Star reported on Feb. 12, “The Oneonta Dress Co. is looking to hire at least 32 more employees, and much to their surprise they are not getting swamped with willing applicants.”
Oneonta Dress was then owned by Canajoharie Manufacturing Co., formerly owned locally by the Creighton family.
“Oneonta Dress, now officially called Oneonta Corp., has been gradually losing 90 employees to the Sanyo Sewing factory scheduled to open in March 2 in the Pony Farm Industrial Park, which is being managed by (Joseph) Creighton.”
AREA STATIONERY LETTERHEADS NEEDED SOME CHANGES
Star readers of the Feb. 26 edition found out, “After nearly 15 years of study and debate, the State University of New York Board of Trustees yesterday approved name changes for the state’s six Agricultural and Technical colleges.
“The four two-year schools at Alfred, Canton, Delhi and Farmingdale will drop the term ‘agricultural’ in their name because agriculture programs are a much smaller part of the curriculum than when the campuses opened in the early years of the century.
“The two other campuses, Cobleskill and Morrisville, fought and succeeded in keeping the term ‘agriculture’ in their formal name to reflect the continued emphasis on agriculture and for the sake of tradition.”
This weekend: Local life and times around Cooperstown in February 1922.
