Backtracking: In Our Times: Amish settlements began appearing locally in 2000

It has been nearly 20 years since we’ve seen those bright yellow signs with a horse and buggy symbol within, along our local roadways.
Area motorists needed to use a bit more care, because new residents were coming here to farm — the Amish — who travel in a horse and buggy.
Word of the anticipated arrivals became known to many when The Daily Star of Sept. 9, 2000, reported, “The Amish are coming to Springfield, hoping to farm and establish a community of several families near the Route 20 corridor in the next year, according to Johanna Collins of McShane Road.
“Urban sprawl in the mid-Atlantic states has divided Amish communities from Kentucky to Delaware, she said, and groups from both regions hope to settle in the still-rural Springfield area.”
The Collins family, like many others across our region, were looking to get out of farming and sell their two farms, of 135 and 125 acres, to two Amish families. Johanna Collins said 12 large families were interested in moving to northern Otsego County.
Many did, and The Star followed up the story on Feb. 14, 2001, telling readers, “A plan is underway to attract more Amish farmers, this time from Pennsylvania.
“On Feb. 22 and 23, when the Lancaster, Pa. farm auction is underway in the heart of Amish country, Orrin Higgins of Hartwick will be distributing brochures advertising Otsego County’s available farmland.”
According to Higgins, then a member of the Hartwick Planning Board, “What’s happening down there, is the Amish farmers are being priced out of the market. The area is being developed so fast, they’re under a lot of pressure trying to stay in farming.”
Lancaster County had farmers looking for land while Otsego County had land looking for farmers. Higgins handed out a couple thousand brochures and his presence and purpose made front-page news in the Lancaster newspaper.
These efforts had an effect, as The Star had another follow-up on Amish growth in the Aug. 9, 2012, edition, based on an extensive study.
“New York’s rural counties are outpacing the rest of the United States in the growth of the Amish population and places such as Otsego and Chenango counties are expected to attract even more members of the religious group.
“Amish settlements in Richfield Springs and New Berlin are among 47 such settlements scattered across rural regions in upstate New York, said Joseph Donnermeyer, a professor or rural sociology at Ohio State University.
“‘What makes New York interesting is the unprecedented fact that there are 18 new communities in just three years,’ Donnermeyer said.
“A recent census count undertaken by Donnermeyer and his college found 139 Amish people living in the vicinity of Richfield Springs and another 103 clustered in and around New Berlin. The latter settlement includes people living just east of the Unadilla River in Otsego County, he said.
“Typically, Donnermeyer said, an Amish settlement will have 25 to 35 families.
“‘If they get much bigger than 40, they divide in two,’ he added. ‘It is their desire to stay small which reflects their interpretation of early Christian groups.’
“The most recent Amish communities in New York tend to have migrated here from Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively the leading and second leading state in the nation for Amish population, he said.
“A major drawing card for an Amish settlement, he said, is depressed land values.
“‘There is a constant search by the Amish for land,’ Donnermeyer said. ‘Their whole history is a history of moving.’”
Years after the 2012 study, signs of Amish growth continue to appear. Most recently those yellow signs with the horse and buggy have appeared in Morris in the area of East River Road and county Route 51.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
