Backtracking: In Our Times: Anniversary, achievements made news around Oneonta in 1977

A notable anniversary was marked, achievements were plentiful in the Clune family, and opinions on President Carter’s job were all part of our local life and times during April 1977.
STATE TROOPERS NOTED
THEIR LOCAL HISTORY
“Sixty years ago, on April 11, 1917, just five days after the United States declared war in Germany to begin U.S. participation in World War I,” Daily Star readers learned on April 9, 1977, “New York’s Governor Charles S. Whitman signed the measure creating the New York State Police.”
On April 11, the State Police marked the anniversary with an open house at their substation on state Route 23 on Oneonta’s Southside.
It was noted that Troop C headquarters soon after located in Sidney in 1921.The Star continued, “The Oneonta substation has been in existence just about half that long, having been founded right after World War II in quarters just outside City Line in Oneonta’s East End. The substation was later moved to quarters at Emmons and in 1966 the current substation was built on Route 23.” Several years later it was moved to its present site at the corner of Oneida Street and state Route 205 in Oneonta’s West End.
ONEONTA BROTHERS
CLUNE WERE RECOGNIZED
As The Star reported on April 11, “A former Oneontan, Michael F. Clune, is one of two people to share in a patent just issued for an improved artificial heart valve that researchers say may benefit as many as 30,000 people a year.
“Clune, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Clune of 73 Spruce Street, designed the new valve, called a ‘hemofoil,’ while he was a senior at Union College, Schenectady, and then he and Prof. J. Richard Shanebrook, professor of mechanical engineering at the college, cooperated on refining the device.
“The patent, Number 4,011,601, was issued March 15 by the U.S. Patent Office to Clune and Shanebrook.
“An important advantage of the new valve, which is designed like an airfoil, is that it mimics the action of natural valves in the heart. It represents an improvement over current artificial valves in that it is streamlined to reduce the amount of turbulence after each closing of the valve, thereby reducing strain on the heart.”
Meanwhile, Clune’s younger brother Robby was recognized for another reason, as reported in The Star’s April 7 edition.
“Oneonta State basketball coach Don Flewelling said yesterday that SUCO’s deeply interested in Oneonta High star Robby Clune, and that Clune has expressed interest in Oneonta State.
“Flewelling’s comments came during a discussion on his recruiting efforts for next year, which have been aided by the Dragons’ second place finish in the NCAA Division III finals. The athletic department has been swamped with letters from high school players expressing an interest in Oneonta State.
“Flewelling called Clune ‘a very intelligent ballplayer with very quick hands.’”
In the months to come however, Robby Clune was pursued by SUNY Albany and ended up attending that college instead.
PRESIDENT CARTER
FACED ENERGY WOES
President Jimmy Carter was still in the early months of his presidency. As The Star reported on April 22, “People in the Star area are convinced we must conserve oil and they are ready and willing to make sacrifices, according to a random telephone survey.
“But they are far from convinced President Jimmy Carter is on the right track.
“‘There is a way out, but it’s not taxes,’ said Edward Renwick, an oil dealer in Davenport. Taxes, he contends, will certainly hurt the poor and middle classes. They will be inflationary and will not cut gas consumption.
“What the government needs to do most, he said, is to gain control over big oil companies and big labor unions and require real accountability from them.
“He suggests allocations of oil and rationing of gas.
“Many of those surveyed emphasized higher prices for gas and oil and taxes on gas would be unfair to people in rural areas, to people in colder climates and to those who must use large amounts of gas to operate their businesses.
“Most think insulating homes and buildings is good and many have already done it or are planning to do it soon. But they are wondering if they should wait until they can claim a tax credit for it.”
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
