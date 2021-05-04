Backtracking: In Our Times : Area business outlook was mostly bright in May 1986

It doesn’t appear as if it’ll be much longer before many of us will be traveling again.
For this time, we’ll go on a “virtual” road trip to explore the local economy in May 1986, across four local counties.
We’ll start in Delhi. When we actually travel more frequently again, we might meet up with some graduates of a hospitality industry program along the way.
As The Daily Star reported on May 9, “Delhi College administrators have begun plans that will create a four-year course of study by 1989 at the traditional two-year technical school.
“College President Seldon Kruger said the campus will seek State University approval to offer a four-year bachelor’s degree program in the hospitality field to complement a modern art hospitality training center now on the drawing board for development at MacDonald Hall.”
Not far from here in downtown Delhi, came news on May 28, “A slice of Americana will soon be gone from here. Ten local telephone operators for a little independent company will be replaced by a computer come July.
“There have been operators answering the telephone for customers in the Delhi Telephone system since 1897, said Chief Operator Dorothy Clark.
“‘Computers have taken over, let’s face it,’ said Mrs. Clark, who has been a local operator for 22 years.”
Moving on to Sidney, The Star of May 23 reported, “Less than eleven months after the start of construction, Keith-Clark’s new distribution center was inaugurated Thursday, as employees and invited guests joined in a ribbon cutting ceremony.” Ceremonies included music by the Sidney High School Marching Band. The $4 million facility added more than 146,000 square feet to the calendar manufacturer’s 225,000-square-foot plant on O’Neil Road.
Next, in Otsego County, Star readers of May 16 learned, “A large Japanese manufacturer of fashion clothes has announced plans to build a factory in Oneonta’s Pony Farm Road Industrial Park,” now known as Oneonta Business Park, “hiring 90 workers from the Oneonta Dress Co. to make fashion raincoats.”
“Sanyo Shokai Ltd. of Tokyo, in a partnership with Mitsui & Co. Ltd., will build a 32,400 square-foot factory to house a new company called Sanyo Sewing America.”
Elsewhere in Oneonta it was reported on May 22, “Oneonta lost a restaurant couple this week, but not a restaurant.
“Storm and Beverly Scott sold Christopher’s restaurant, on Route 23 in the town’s Southside, to Martin Patton Jr. and his wife Brenda.” The Scotts had operated Christopher’s since 1971. Fire destroyed Christopher’s in 2017.
Continuing to Chenango County, The Star reported on May 30, “Valuable real estate holdings and the possibility of stronger earnings from lower corporate taxes has made Victory Markets Inc. of Norwich the target of a $56.4 million buyout offer by an Australian-based company.
“‘We don’t know if it’s friendly or hostile,’ Michael Tobey of Victory Markets said of the offer.”
By the next month, Victory turned down the offer. At that time, Victory owned and operated 82 grocery stores under the name of Victory Markets and Great American. The chain was reporting solid earnings at the time, but that was about to change in years ahead, when the company moved its headquarters and operations to Utica in 1992. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 1995.
The last stop on the virtual tour is in Schoharie County. The Star of May 17 reported, “The next new site for commercial growth in Cobleskill will be a straight strip of Route 7 about one mile east of the village, according to area planners and businessmen.
“The area may also add to Cobleskill’s existing traffic problems, Cobleskill Town Supervisor Dan Larkin said.
“‘It is an area we always figured was kind of ripe for development,’ said Ken Hotopp, chairman of the Cobleskill town planning board.
“Spurring development of the area is easy access to Interstate 88 at Shad Point a mile away, high visibility and immediate access to a major local highway, Route 7, according to Hotopp and David Head, a planning board member.
“Head said there is no question in his mind that Cobleskill’s development is proceeding at a faster pace than in past years, and that growth is spawning more growth.”
The planning predictions for growth came true, as by the mid-1990s the largest development in this area opened, with the Walmart Supercenter.
This weekend: The announcement came in 1921 that a new regional police force was locating in Sidney.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
