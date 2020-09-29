Backtracking: In Our Times: Area businesses embraced new, old looks in September 1990

Businesses across our region were either keeping up with or presenting new appearances during September 1990.
FLEISCHMANNS PUTS ON A ‘HAPPY FACE’
“Fleischmanns has been painting the town with the help of the First National Bank of Downsville, which donated $13,000 worth of paint to brighten up Main Street,” The Daily Star reported on Sept. 6.
“Michael Jacobs of Stamford, who is the chairman of the board of United Bank Corp., the holding company that owns the First National Bank of Downsville, said the board felt that Fleischmanns was a nice village with something to offer people moving into the Delaware County, so to promote an atmosphere of growth and prosperity, a plan was developed to spruce up Main Street.
“Jacobs said painting the town was his idea because, ‘Part of banking depends on getting the community to flourish so that the bank can flourish.’
“Both businesses and private homes were eligible, regardless of whether or not they were bank customers, said Jacobs. There were no income guidelines to be met.”
ONEONTA REVERTED TO AN OLD LOOK
“The façade of the former Sisson’s building downtown is down, just a little overdue from when the building’s owner promised,” Star readers of Sept. 18 found out.
“Work began Saturday, about a week behind the time Charles Holdorf originally predicted.
“‘I’m happy it’s down,’ said Mayor David Brenner. ‘I’m very pleased (Holdorf) kept his word.’
“City inspectors will look at the original face to be sure it was not damaged when the outer façade was installed or removed, said Peter Friedman, the city’s code enforcement officer.
“He said it is likely the only work remaining on the building will be to patch and seal any holes so that water cannot seep through the masonry.”
The façade on the Sisson building was installed in the early 1970s when the downtown area was undergoing several planned urban renewal projects, to take on a more modern appearance.
COOPERSTOWN’S RIVER STREET BEGAN AN APPEARANCE CHANGE
“A ceremonial groundbreaking today for Bassett Hospital’s $32 million outpatient clinic project marks a new page in the history of the 180-bed rural hospital serving a 10-county region,” The Star reported on Sept. 22.
“The outpatient clinic, to be located on a hill overlooking the Susquehanna River, will provide modernized and badly needed space for outpatient services, with the emphasis on providing better, more compatible service to patients, said Dr. William F. Streck, Bassett president.
“‘It’s a building where design and focus is toward patients,’ Streck said Friday.
“The new building will face onto River Street but be angled toward the rest of the hospital campus near the junction of River and Mill streets and Atwell Road. From the River Street side the clinic will be three stories. From the Susquehanna River side, the clinic will be five stories, with much of the building set into the hillside, Streck said.
“The project is the result of planning back to 1986 and 1987. Then, Bassett administrators recognized that the original 1919 building, which has been retrofitted for outpatient services, was no longer adequate to meet demands for space and for the growth in numbers of patients seeking outpatient care.”
The planned date to occupy and use the new building was set for September 1992.
The starting date had been postponed a few times due to opposition of the early design plans and an archaeology excavation in search of mainly early human remains, the result of which had turned up little of importance.
The $32 million project also encompassed improvements to the hospital’s energy supply, some expansion of parking and internal renovations in the older buildings to provide more office space and upgrade emergency services.
This weekend: A look at our local life and times in October 1935.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
