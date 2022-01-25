Backtracking: In Our Times: Area grappled over environment and trash problems in January 1987

Concerns about the environment and trash disposal were on the rise locally during the month of January 1987.
A recent column mentioned how in December 1986 a Canadian firm had plans to build a medical waste incinerator in Westford, and local residents voiced their opposition.
As The Daily Star reported on Jan. 9, “A community-based effort to drive out a proposed incineration project in Westford has led to the formation of a grassroots group that is calling itself FATE — Fighting Against Toxic Emissions.
“The group, which named itself last Friday, is already working in several directions to enlist as much support as possible to stop the project.
“‘We’re a class act,’ said Lewis Smith Jr., a Schenevus man who is directly involved with FATE. ‘We’re not playing games — we’re very committed. We’re not a bunch of backwoods country bumpkins.’
“FATE has formed in reaction to the proposal by DeCom Medical Waste Systems Inc. of the Canadian province of Quebec, to burn infectious hospital wastes in a remote section of Westford.”
FATE got support from an important source, in state government. As The Star reported on Jan. 21, “The state Department of Environmental Conservation has said it will order its most intensive environmental impact review” on the proposed incinerator.
This apparently was enough of a dissuader for DeCom, as Star readers learned on Jan. 24, “DeCom Medical Waste Systems Inc … said Friday it is dropping its proposed incineration project in Westford.”
While that project wasn’t pursued, DeCom didn’t notify the DEC it was pulling out, leaving the possibility it might look elsewhere locally for a site.
In a Star editorial on Jan. 26, it was written, “The problem is, Westford and many other small towns around here have no local laws to prohibit or guide development, be it a subdivision, an office or an incinerator.
“Environmental laws protect the environment, not the neighborhood. Only neighbors can do that by electing people to make the necessary local laws.”
Meanwhile in Chenango County there were many residents who weren’t pleased with government officials in a related matter of trash and the environment.
As The Star reported on Jan. 27, “The politics of garbage warmed up a cold Monday afternoon in Norwich as about 30 protestors descended on the Chenango County Office Building, warning officials not to open a new landfill in Oxford.
“Carrying neatly painted yellow signs and chanting slogans, anti-landfill activists marched in front of the county offices as the sun set, protesting a decision by supervisors to open a new $6 million to $10 million county dump, probably in a rural section of Oxford.
“The protest, watched by sheriff’s deputies, was staged to alert the public to dangers inherent in all landfills, said organizer Richard LaTourette Sr. of Oxford.
“LaTourette said the group, which has collected over 2,000 signatures on petitions, formed originally to keep the new landfill out of Oxford. ‘But the more we learned, the more we became opposed to landfills in general,’ said LaTourette, a former Oxford town councilman.”
One protester, Sallie Hoffman, Oxford Town Judge, said she and other protesters were afraid of living near a new landfill, “because of increasing amounts of plastic, solvents and other hazardous waste that will be dumped there.”
The county was under a deadline as, “The state Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered Chenango County to close one of its three landfills, the one in North Norwich, by May of 1990, said County Planner James Hanson.”
Despite that protest, the county pressed on to try to put the dump in Oxford. Landfill opponents continued their efforts, asking officials to find other ways to dispose of garbage, including recycling and high-temperature burning. County officials contended they didn’t have time to build a burner before the deadline hit, saying it would take seven years to build such a burner.
It took a few years, but Oxford was not the final site. The county today has a landfill in the town of Pharsalia, with transfer stations in North Norwich and Brisben, using a solid waste management plan across the county.
This weekend: The area banded together to help flood victims of Kentucky and the Midwest in 1937.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
