It was called a “storm of a lifetime” when it hit our region 25 years ago this week.
And one wasn’t enough. On May 31, 1998 and a few days later on June 2, we were hit with tornadoes. This, in a region not renown for tornadoes.
Many of us have memories of those two hits. On the May 31 storm I recall the power being out and sheltering in the basement. There was one lone radio station in the region that had power, and I listened to WCDO in Sidney to stay updated on the emergency that had been declared that Sunday afternoon and evening.
Multiple tornadoes swept through Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. No sooner than cleanup had begun, along came the Tuesday night punch of storms.
Area residents learned a lot from these storms, as cleanup truly began and power was restored.
One thing was the helpfulness of volunteers in a time of danger. As The Daily Star of June 4 reported, “Local amateur radio operators helped link the National Weather Service and local emergency service providers with information during the tornado outbreaks this week.
“Terry Kennedy, amateur radio district coordinator for Delaware, Chenango, Otsego and Herkimer counties and about 60 amateur radio operators (or HAMs) were on the radio network that blanketed the area on Sunday night and 44 helped relay information about Tuesday’s storm. The HAMs would provide communication between the NWS and the Otsego County Emergency Management Office about the path of the storm and the havoc it was creating.
“‘A lot of people worked from their homes and several people were out in the field,’ Kennedy said. ‘In fact one observer observed the tornado that went through the Davenport area last night.’”
Area residents also learned two things from the storm — patience and how to rough it.
With a dateline of Laurens, The Star of June 4 reported, “Asked what it was like to go four days with almost no power, Kristin Hulbert had but one word.
“‘Quiet,’ said the 16-year-old, folding her hands over the kitchen table and resting her forehead on it. Three skylights overhead piped in shafts of sunlight, the only kind of light they’d likely get Wednesday.”
Kristin and her mother, Pat, were getting water out of nearby Pool Brook to use for their toilet, because there was no electricity for their well pump.
Another aspect learned from the two storms was preparedness, or lack thereof.
As Star readers learned on June 19, “People weren’t prepared for the tornadoes and high winds that blasted through Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties three weeks ago, according to emergency services managers, and the area was lucky that funnel clouds didn’t hit more population area.
“‘People have to understand that when bad weather happens — pay attention,’ said Lane Anderson, chief of staff for the Chenango County Office of Emergency Management Services. ‘People need to take care of their own safety.’”
Said Oneonta Fire Chief, Robert Barnes, “This is the first time I’ve ever gone into my basement when told to do so.”
The last aspect learned was about what if something like these storms should ever hit again.
As The Star of June 19 reported, “Delaware County residents are still piecing their lives together from the aftermath of the F-3 level tornadoes that swept through Deposit on May 31, and the county emergency planners hope to have some new plans in place if a similar storm ever threatens the area.
“Nelson Delameter, county emergency coordinator was praised by the county board and in a letter written by Deposit firefighters for the speedy reaction his office gave when the tornadoes careened through the town. Delameter said he learned not only what the wrath of a tornado caused, but also learned a few things about how area residents can stay safe if another tornado hits.”
Among ideas for safety was to identify vulnerable buildings such as mobile homes or manufactured housing without basements for safety, and give residents a place to go, to a sturdy structure, if a warning is issued.
