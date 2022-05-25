Backtracking: In Our Times: Area reacted to lows, highs in the news during May 1987

You might say May 1987 was a month of trash and treasures, locally.
A PRESIDENTIAL
CAMPAIGN TRASHED
As The Daily Star reported on May 11, “Franklin D. Roosevelt had an affair with his wife’s social secretary and John F. Kennedy was known as a lady’s man after his marriage. None of it was reported in the press at the time.
“But when Gary Hart entertained an attractive Miami model in his Washington town house while his wife was away, six days of front page headlines followed and Hart withdrew as a presidential contender.”
Hart responded to the rumors initially to a New York Times reporter to follow him around. “If anyone wants to put a tail on me, go ahead. They’ll be very bored,” he said. As it turned out, some reporters did.
Around our area reaction was varied on whether the media should investigate personal lives of candidates.
Mark Stiegler of Oneonta told The Star on May 10, “In this particular circumstance, yes. Generally speaking, no. From what I understand, Gary Hart sort of put it in their face.”
David Manscheffer of Meredith added, “No. I think his personal life is his business. As long as he does his job in the White House, his personal life is his own. I think he was just a scapegoat.”
WHAT TO DO WITH
UNWANTED TRASH
Many may remember the long story of the garbage barge that left Islip on March 22, in search of a place to dump the garbage.
Star readers on May 12 learned that the barge was still afloat, having traveled thousands of miles, still without a taker for the 3,100-ton load of commercial waste.
At that point it was awaiting word from New York state officials about burying the trash — back in Islip. The trash was eventually incinerated in Brooklyn and the ashes were trucked for burial in the Islip landfill.
The problem had to be on the minds of many in our region, as it was also reported on May 12, “People can help to reduce the volume of garbage being dumped in the Oneonta landfill by making an effort to recycle paper and glass and by trying to avoid using plastic, according to city officials.
“Residents can help the recycling effort by not buying products in plastic containers, and by refusing plastic bags at supermarkets, said Peter Muller, Environmental Board chairman.”
FROM TRASH TO TREASURES
Star readers on May 15 learned, “Today, Betsy and Earl Cunningham are going to New York City to receive an award from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation for restoring the Artwork building at 170-172 Main Street.
“When the couple purchased the 19th century building in 1984 for their expanding art supply and custom picture frame business, the storefront was covered by a two-toned green aluminum sheet, bearing the former store’s name in bright orange letters.
“‘I knew that had to go as soon as we bought the building,’ said Mrs. Cunningham.” The façade, affixed to the building in 1973, had recently been removed. The couple had to have a lot of work done to the brickwork and trim.
A TREASURE ON
THE SOFTBALL DIAMOND
Every time Holly Aprile took to the pitcher’s mound of late, spectators witnessed treasures time and time again. The opposition however, was anything but thrilled.
As The Star of May 15 reported, “After failing in three previous tries, Afton junior pitching sensation Holly Aprile set a new national record with the 20th no-hitter of her scholastic career Thursday.
“Aprile, who fired eight no-hitters last year as a sophomore, tossed the seventh no-hitter of the season, striking out 12 and issuing only two walks as unbeaten Afton defeated Susquenango Association East opponent Hancock, 11-0.
“Afton coach Jan Conover, whose team is 14-0, said Aprile has not seemed concerned about the record.
“‘She just goes out and does the best she can, come what may,’ said Conover. ‘She’s a very low-key person.’
“The Afton coach said she realizes that the area has been buzzing about Aprile’s bid for a national scholastic record, but the young pitcher has maintained her composure.
“‘To be perfectly honest about it, I’m relieved she’s got the record,’ said Conover.
After outstanding years in college at the University of Massachusetts, Aprile has served as a college softball coach at Pittsburgh and currently at Louisville.
