Any last talking ended. The fighting began in Iraq, and our area reacted to the new war in March 2003.
As readers of The Daily Star learned on Monday, March 17, “On the brink of war, President (George W.) Bush and summit partners from Britain and Spain gave the United Nations a deadline of today to endorse the use of force to compel Iraq’s immediate disarmament.
“‘Tomorrow is a moment of truth for the world,’ said Bush, commander-in-chief of 250,000 troops ringing Iraq and ready to act with or without U.N. approval.”
In another local front-page story, The Star added, “Hundreds of people attended candlelight vigils Sunday night in Oneonta and other area communities to oppose United States plans for war with Iraq.
“About 60 people participated on Main Street in Oneonta. Gathering in a circle on the Main Street Plaza (later known as Muller Plaza), the protesters carried candles and sang songs.
“The vigil was organized by Molly Swain, who said she started getting the word out Friday.
“‘I just want to express my concern about what might happen if we go to war,’ she said.”
Mark Davies of Oneonta agreed. “‘I’m basically here to try to voice concerns over what seems imminent. I’m concerned about losing troops, concerned about losing civilians.’”
“Cooperstown resident Carol Beechy said the vigil in her community drew about 60 people, and vigils also were held in nearby Fly Creek and Springfield Center.
“In Cobleskill, Susan Spivack, a member of Peacemakers of Schoharie County, said she counted 49 participants at the vigil in Veterans Park.”
By Thursday, March 20, the attack had begun. The Star reported that day, “Local college students Wednesday gained insight into the geography and culture of the country that is the target of a United States invasion.
“West Point geography professor Lieutenant Col. Frank Galgano offered some perspective on Iraq to more than 50 Hartwick College and State University College at Oneonta students on the Hartwick campus.”
Galgano had been in the Army 23 years and had been stationed in Egypt, Kuwait, South Korea, Somalia and Saudi Arabia.
“The country, he said is exceptionally dry, extremely hot and poses problems for military personnel and hardware.
“‘This is an area with not a lot going for it,’ Galgano said. ‘Soldiers and equipment don’t operate very well.’”
Reactions varied to the attack. The Star of March 20 told how a group of college professors and students at both Oneonta colleges had extended its solid food fast in support of a peaceful solution to the conflict with Iraq. The fast had begun on March 5.
Not all local college professors were against the war. Tom Sears, of Hartwick College told The Star on March 22, “‘I’m very proud of our troops over there, and I think we have to support what they are doing.’”
Star readers found out on March 22, “Local veterans of various eras said Thursday, with a few exceptions, they support military action to disarm Iraq.”
John Gallagher of Sidney was in the Navy in World War II. “He said he is sorry the situation resulted in war, but Bush had no choice.
“‘Let’s get it over with as soon as we can,’ he said.”
Raymond Baringer of Masonville served in the Army from 1955-60 in several locations. “‘If anything, he has been too patient,’ he said.”
“But Edward Jensen of Masonville who served in Vietnam, providing gunfire support with the U.S. Navy from 1966-67, said U.S. forces ‘should have gone in and done it right the first time,’ referring to the first Gulf War.”
Other reactions were reported on March 21 in Oneonta, as “High school students walked out of class, rallies were held on college campuses, and protesters from all walks of life gathered in rainy weather, shouting slogans and holding signs.” An estimated 35 students walked out of classes at Oneonta High School at 9:15 a.m.
Those who stayed in classes learned more about the war.
“Ninth graders in David Forbes and George Moussa’s global studies classes asked dozens of questions that have burned in the minds of many since the start of the war. The teachers engaged their students in frank and open discussions they say have been going on all week.”
The operation was known as “Operation Shock and Awe,” with continuous bombing to attempt killing Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. Hussein was captured in December that year and executed in December 2006.
This weekend, the sudden decline of a popular automobile made in Sidney in 1923.
