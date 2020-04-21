Backtracking: In Our Times: Area reacted with generosity and care to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995

It was just a couple of minutes after 9 a.m., and those of us in our office in Waltham, Massachusetts, had just started our workday on Wednesday, April 19, 1995.
In the receptionist’s area, music on the radio was suddenly interrupted with a bulletin of a bomb that had gone off in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. Several of us gathered to listen. Many might recall where they were that morning.
The area I’d soon return to live and work was just as stunned with the news of the deaths in the bombing. They were also thinking “what if,” or what they could do to help, several states away.
As The Daily Star reported on April 21 with a dateline of Cooperstown, “Lining the basement office of Lyle ‘Butch’ Jones Jr. are shelves of binders, filled with detailed disaster plans he hopes he’ll never have to use.
“The important thing, the Otsego County emergency services coordinator says, is that they’re there.
“Should a major disaster strike Otsego County, be it natural or manmade like the terrorist bombing that rocked Oklahoma City Wednesday, Jones, his staff, and those binders would become the nerve center of the county’s response.
“Nearly as astounding as the explosion that tore apart the federal office building … was the coordinated speed in which emergency responders descended on the scene.”
For times like this, our area was as ready as we could be.
Star readers of April 22 learned, “With the Oklahoma City terrorist bombing bringing the importance of quality emergency care to national attention … area Red Cross chapters are reminding residents that local help is always needed.
“‘As horrible as the tragedy is, the amazing thing is that within minutes, members of the Red Cross were there,’ said Jennifer Curtis, executive director of the Northern Otsego Chapter of the American Red Cross. ‘This underscores the importance of contributing to the Red Cross.’”
That included money, volunteer help or blood. A special drive was held on Tuesday, April 25, at the Clark Sports Center just outside Cooperstown, just for the occasion.
In Oneonta just a few days later, the Star of April 26 reported, “Three local radio stations are coming together with efforts to send help and support the Oklahoma City residents recovering from last week’s bombing.
“WDOS, WSRK and WZOZ are urging residents to send a message or donate money to help victims of the … bombing and their families.
“WDOS is circulating a banner to carry greetings and messages of sympathy and support to Oklahoma City residents. WZOZ has been taking donations for the American Red Cross and handing out white ribbons to represent innocence lost in the bombing.” The banner was brought to several locations for signing in days to come. The Salvation Army of Oneonta was also taking monetary donations for disaster relief.
“Jan Laytham, general manager of WDOS/WSRK radio stations … said Chuck D’Imperio, host of the WDOS’ ‘Morning Marathon’ came up with the idea after driving back from Texas. He has contacted a country radio station in Oklahoma City to send the banner, which will be displayed in a library or day care center.
“‘We are saddened and we’re sorry, and we’d like them to know they are in our thoughts and prayers,’ Laytham said.”
During this recent period of COVID-19 concerns, many workers have been called “heroes” for simply being on the job during a time which they risk being exposed to the virus. The same was true of first responders on the scene in 1995.
The Star of April 26 reported on local responders’ reactions regarding the work being done in Oklahoma City.
“You don’t get over something like that,” said Fred Lemister, then a 25-year veteran of the Cooperstown Fire Department’s Emergency Squad.
“Many of the legions of emergency responders, hospital staff and firefighters who have worked tirelessly … also will never fully get over what they’ve seen, local colleagues said.”
This weekend: A pivotal month for baseball in Cooperstown in 1935.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.