Veterans Day approaches.
Twenty years ago, there were many recollections of past wars. At the same time there were signs another war was growing imminent during November 2002.
As The Daily Star of Nov. 11 reported, “A Walton veteran was one of about 6,000 World War II pilots whose mission was to land gliders into enemy territory.
“Dimitri ‘Pete’ Gallik, 88, enlisted in the Army Air Corps in July 1942 after he saw an advertisement seeking volunteers for the glider pilot program.
“‘I was afraid I would soon be drafted and I was too old for flight school. Being a glider pilot sounded better than a lot of possibilities,’ Gallik said.
“Gallik, who was 27 and living in Herkimer, enlisted and was sent to Rochester for the first phase of his training.
“Glider pilots had to be prepared to fly the powerless, fragile planes, loaded with armament, jeeps, medical supplies or infantry, into battle zones. The gliders were released by tow planes at altitudes of around 1,000 feet or less over places such as Sicily, Normandy, southern France, Burma and Germany.”
Meanwhile, Clarence Henderson, then 85, of Delhi, told how he had fought in the South Pacific during World War II. In September 2002 Henderson had attended a reunion in Indiana with about eight soldiers he fought with.
The Star of Nov. 11 reported, “He and his fellow soldiers moved from camp to camp, training in New Mexico, Texas and California before shipping out and eventually landing in the Admiralty Islands.” That was in 1943, with other members of the C Battery.
“Henderson said he drove trucks, pulled a lot of guard duty and spent about six months as a forward observer backing up patrols.
“‘If a patrol got pinned down, the F.O. would fire artillery on them, said Henderson. ‘(The Japanese) would usually pick us off before anyone else. Your life expectancy was about 10 minutes.’
“After the war, Henderson resumed his quiet life of farming in Delhi with this brothers Phillip and Louis, both of whom also served in the South Pacific.”
Harris Clark Jr. of Whigs Corners still recalled a chaotic flight he piloted on a mission near Calcutta, India. His plane, No. 691, was flying in formation when guns from the ground started firing at them.
“‘The British had held Singapore and they left their guns behind when the Japanese took over,’ Clark said. ‘Unfortunately they were pretty good guns.’”
His plane was hit, destroying wires attached to his flight instruments. Some members of the crew were severely injured. Clark managed to lose the other fighters and headed toward the clouds and back to Calcutta.
“Their plane lumbered back to the base and Clark asked for permission to land without circling because of the emergency. However, when he brought the big plane down, the landing gear on one side would not open.
“‘I decided to go in without the landing gear and then we saw we had no flaps,’ he said. The flaps would have slowed the plane…but they had no choice except to go in too fast. The plane careened down the runway and tipped to one side, but no one was seriously hurt’ Clark said.”
As World War II veterans had stories to tell, another war was growing closer by the day.
Star readers of Nov. 5 learned, “As the United States considers military action against Iraq, area reservists are getting ready for deployment.
“‘We haven’t been notified, but we’ve been given word that we should have our affairs in order,’ said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jim Fusscas of Walton, who is with U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 21.
“Fusscas, who was married last June, said his readiness involved organizing personal paperwork — and making sure his wife, Heather, has all necessary information.
“‘I’m just trying to prep her,’ said Fusscas, who has been in various branches of the military for 20 years. ‘She doesn’t like the fact that I’m with them, but I’ve been doing it for so long, I just can’t seem to get it out of my blood.’”
Most reserve units have family readiness groups that provide assistance and readiness materials.
“Some 50,000 reservists and guardsmen are active nationwide, many assigned to homeland duty following the 9/11 attacks. Last week, Pentagon officials said 100,000 more — and possibly 200,000 — may be needed if the country goes to war.”
The waiting came to an end, as the attack on Iraq began on March 19, 2003.
This weekend, a gift to Cooperstown was made in November 1932.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.