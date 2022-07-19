The wait was finally over. It was 30 years ago this month when the baseball movie classic “A League of Their Own” opened nationwide.
Area residents got an early peak of the movie, however, on June 25, 1992. Many had waited anxiously because they had worked as extras during part of the filming process several months earlier in Cooperstown.
While many have seen the movie, those who haven’t need to know that it stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Petty. It was directed by Penny Marshall and tells the story of the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League. The league was created in 1943 as a replacement for Major League baseball when the circuit’s best players fought in Word War II, and ceased play in 1954.
Locally, there was a short scene in the beginning of the film and a longer segment at the end, filmed at Doubleday Field and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. These scenes were where the extras worked for several days in October 1991.
It was a full house on a Thursday night on June 25 at the Southside Mall Cinema, Oneonta, and The Daily Star reported the reactions the next morning.
“Eight-and-a-half year old Karla Jones of Sidney said she was thrilled when she saw herself in the movie.
“‘I saw myself twice in the bleachers and once in the Hall of Fame,’ she said. ‘I thought it was a good movie and I was excited to be in it.’
“Doug Cameron of Cooperstown said that not only did he get a kick out of seeing himself on the screen, but he also said that the movie was better than he anticipated.
“‘I thought baseball would be secondary to the movie,’ he said. ‘It was about baseball, just from a really different angle.’
“Roy Harrison of Oneonta also said the movie exceeded his expectations.
“‘It was comical, entertaining and played on a lot of emotions,’ he said. ‘And it was exciting to see myself on the screen.’”
Only one person was a bit disappointed, that being 13-year-old Ben Miller of Cooperstown, likewise an extra in the film.
“However, while he liked the movie … he said he wasn’t sure why he had to spend all that time on the set.
“‘I was supposed to run through (in front of the set) once in the (National Baseball) Hall of Fame,’ he said. ‘I saw a blue coat once. It might’ve been mine. I don’t know. It’s kind of strange. They cut out four days of taping. I got $200 bucks for almost nothing.’
“As the movie ended, people stayed in their seats to watch the credits, looking for recognizable names from the production crew. Cameron reminisced about the long days on the set last fall and the amount of shooting it took to produce a few short minutes of the finished film.
“‘Once you do that, you can never look at the movie the same way again,’ he said. ‘You’ll look at a short scene and say, ‘That’s three days of work.’’”
Cameron and other extras had gathered in front of St. Mary’s Church in Cooperstown on Thursday, Oct. 24, 1991 for orientation and directions from the movie production staff. The church cafeteria became the center for extras to await their assignment on the set at Doubleday Field.
None of the major stars came to Cooperstown for the filming. Extras did see a star in Penny Marshall, as she directed the movie. Marshall was best known from the 1970s TV sitcom “Laverne and Shirley.”
The extras also go to see some of the former stars of the AAGPBL. Extras were paid $50 a day plus lunch. For many of the children it was a day to miss school, but with approval and permission of administrators at Cooperstown Central School.
Most extras described the pace of the days on the set as slow and tedious, with cuts, takes and numerous repeats of shots.
Based upon reaction of the showing in Oneonta in 1992, it was worth the wait.
This weekend, we’ll return to Cooperstown for a busy induction weekend in 1947.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.