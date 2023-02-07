Talk around our region was plentiful in February 1988 regarding celebrities and figures, near and far, in a variety of roles and situations.
Talk about the Super Bowl opened the month, particularly about an Oneontan with the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Mark May.
A sports writer with The Daily Star wrote in the Feb. 2 edition, “May’s worth showed up … when the Oneonta High School graduate — the Redskins’ right tackle — teamed up with his big buddies…who tried to get to the game’s MVP Doug Williams.
“As the less-than-thrilling second half of the 42-10 Washington blowout was winding down, Williams was announced as the game’s MVP. As his teammates huddled around him, Williams reached out and tapped May on the helmet, a gesture of appreciation for a job well done.”
Meanwhile the losing Denver Broncos quarterback, John Elway, was being watched with interest by many local residents. Before getting into football, Elway played baseball for the Oneonta Yankees in the summer of 1982.
Many will recall a visit in the fall of 2022 by an actor and author, George Takei, at SUNY Oneonta. Takei was on campus to promote a book he’d authored, “They Called Us Enemy.”
Takei was also at SUNY Oneonta in 1988, but in a different role, being that of Mr. Sulu, chief helmsman of the Starship Enterprise, in the famous 1960s television series Star Trek.
As The Star of Jan. 28 reported, “Takei spoke before an enthusiastic, mostly male audience of about 150 fans. The speech was part of a three-day Star Trek festival held at the college.
“‘It was a quality show, and television didn’t have much quality then,’ he said. ‘Because it was so unique, NBC didn’t know how to handle it.’”
Only a few days after Takei’s visit, many area residents weren’t sure how to handle a CBS Evening News broadcast on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
As The Star reported the next morning, “Was George Bush treated unfairly by Dan Rather during their now famous nine minute spat on the air?
“Maybe not, according to public figures in the area.
“Those who deal with the local media regularly said they understood Bush’s position and apparent discomfort. But they also said the public’s right to know — and the reporter’s right to ask probing questions.
“‘It’s disconcerting, but if you have nothing to hide you shouldn’t feel uncomfortable,’ said Sidney Mayor Elwood Dixie Davis.
“Public figures have an ‘initial defensiveness’ when put on the spot by the media, but have to overcome it, said Oneonta Mayor David Brenner.
“Brenner said reporters are sometimes looking for quick, concise answers, which may not exist. ‘Lots of times if you’re in the decision making role there aren’t any easy answers,’ Brenner said.
“There have also been questions Brenner has not wanted to answer — because he didn’t have the information or thought it would be harmful to release the information. But eventually he tries to answer them, he said.”
In 1988, television evangelist Jimmy Swaggart was involved in a sex scandal, and our area reacted.
Readers of The Star of Feb. 23 learned, “Preacher Jimmy Swaggart should be disciplined within the church and forgiven for the involvement with a prostitute, according to several area ministers.
“But one minister said the church would be condoning Swaggart’s behavior if it allows him to preach on television again.
“The Rev. William Malone, pastor at Oneonta’s Assembly of God Church, the same denomination for which Swaggart preached, said some members of the congregation were plunged into bewilderment and despair by Swaggart’s confession.
“Malone said Swaggart’s mistake caused ‘irreparable’ damage to the church because it is likely to turn some people away from religion.
“The Rev. Ronald C. Nason of the Assembly of God in Norwich said only time will tell whether the church will be hurt by Swaggart’s mistake, but he though Swaggart did the right thing by confessing to his congregation.”
This weekend, our life and times in Oneonta during February 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.