It was a memorable presidential inauguration back in 1993, and some area residents were there to witness it in our nation’s capital.
As The Daily Star reported on Jan. 25, “Chris Schmeidel shook his hand. Kathryn King listened to him jam on his saxophone. David Ring, under the scrutiny of Secret Service agents, watched him walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.
“‘He’ is President Bill Clinton and his inaugural events created memories that will last a lifetime for these three area residents.
“Schmeidel, a junior at Worcester Central School, traveled to the nation’s capital with three other area students and the Rev. Paul Messner. In addition to all of the regular attractions, the group took in Clinton’s inauguration, but far from the steps of the Capitol.
“‘Basically I just listened,’ Schmeidel said. ‘It made me realize of how much importance the president is. I was thinking about everything he has to do and how important his job is.’
“Surrounded by a diverse mix of people, Schmeidel compared the inauguration audience to one at a concert.
“‘They were really enthusiastic. Everyone was trying to push forward. It was so mixed — little kids and mothers, kids my age and grandparents — just everybody.’”
Kathryn King of Oneonta had quite a surprise while attending the inaugural parade and the evening ball.
“King … had a chance to get the Clintons on film. She and her husband bought tickets for the parade and found themselves sitting in the best seats along the route.
“What surprised King and those sitting around her the most was where Clinton got out of the car. Only people sitting near the reviewing stand had gone through any kind of security check.
“After the parade, King and her husband went to the New York/Washington D.C. ball at the Washington Armory. She said she had prepared herself for a room packed with stuffy ballroom dancing, but was quite wrong.
“‘I thought it would be much more formal,’ King said. ‘It was more like a concert.’”
While Arthur Gibson of Oneonta couldn’t be in Washington for the festivities, the inauguration of the new president was truly special to him.
As Star readers of Jan. 27 found out, “For Arthur ‘Art’ Gibson … writing poetry is more than just a hobby. It’s also a way to catch the attention of baseball greats, college football coaches and even President Bill Clinton.
“Gibson was surprised to receive a personal postcard from Clinton thanking him for his support, after sending the president two poems written in honor of his election and inauguration.
“‘I thought maybe I’d hear from him in a month or so — I thought he’s so busy now,’ Gibson said. But just this month he received the card, written apparently in Clinton’s own handwriting and signed simply ‘Bill.’”
Festivities completed, it was time for President Clinton to get to work, and as many may recall, he dug into a couple of hot button issues right out of the gate.
The Star reported how local people were anxious to see what kind of health care reforms would be made, as promised. Clinton put his attorney wife Hillary in charge of developing a national health care system. It wasn’t long before a lot of opposition had mounted against the plan.
On another issue, The Star reported on Jan. 29, “Senate Democrats, trying to head off a congressional backlash that could weaken the week-old Clinton administration, offered a compromise Thursday in suspending the military’s ban on homosexuals.” It was the start of the policy that was called, “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”
In a separate story in the same edition, The Star reported, “Some local veterans fear that allowing homosexuals in the armed forces could only cause troubles, while others said they’d seen no problems during their service.
“‘My idea is if you want to be gay, that’s fine — you can do it on your own time. The military service is no place to be gay,’ said John Short of Morris. Short served in Vietnam in 1972-73.
“Allowing gays in the military would be bad for morale, because many heterosexual men would feel uncomfortable living in close quarters with homosexuals, Short said.”
This weekend, our area’s life and times during January 1933.
