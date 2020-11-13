Backtracking: In Our Times: Area roadways, water supply made news in November 1950

Talk of superhighways and an increased water supply for New York City were getting closer to reality during the late fall of 70 years ago.
FASTER ACCESS POSSIBLE FROM HERE TO THERE
Two major roadway projects were in the planning stages in November 1950, and local residents were starting to hear about them.
“Oneonta and area business will benefit by the construction of a New York State four-to-six-lane Thruway for passenger and commercial vehicles,” The Oneonta Star reported on Nov. 2, “Edward J. Broderick, senior civil engineer in charge of the State Public Works program for Delaware County, told the Kiwanis Club yesterday in the New Windsor Hotel.” That hotel was once found at the corner of Chestnut and Wall streets, where NBT Bank now stands.
“‘The traffic on the Thruway should relieve heavy travel on the other roads so they can last much longer,’ he said. ‘This Thruway will aid the state’s tourist and vacation business immensely.’” The first portion of the Thruway opened between Utica and Rochester in 1954, and it wasn’t long after when businesses along U.S. Route 20 had thoughts contrary to Mr. Broderick’s claims.
“Mr. Broderick said that Route 17, connecting New York City and Jamestown via Binghamton might also become a Thruway at some future date.”
Meanwhile, as Star readers of Nov. 11 learned, “The express highway which the state is planning for Oneonta will not bypass the city but will go through it.
“After three years of preparation, all necessary data has been compiled and the state will submit it in a bound volume to the city sometime during the winter.
“When the state first announced its project, speculation arose as to whether a route around the city would be selected so that ‘through’ traffic could bypass Oneonta. Mr. (James H.) Thomas,” of the State Department of Public Works, “said yesterday that such a road is not considered since it would be merely a rural relocation of Route 7 and not an urban route.”
What finally opened as part of Interstate 88 in late 1974 was much different than those early plans.
CANNONSVILLE’S DAYS WERE GROWING NUMBERED
Another water supply source for New York City had been in the talk stage since the early 1940s, interrupted by a war, but not forgotten.
The Star of Nov. 24 reported, “Subject to modifications outlined in a 19-page decision received … this week, approval of a proposed 97-billion gallon reservoir in the West Branch, Delaware River between Cannonsville and Walton, has been given New York City by the State Water Power and Control Commission on the basis of testimony taken at a nine-day hearing at Delhi this summer.
“The proposed earth-fill type dam would be 170 feet high, situated near the hamlet of Stilesville, below Cannonsville. Construction would take about ten years. Virtually all of the town of Tompkins would be flooded, with the water backing up to within a few miles of the village of Walton, the county’s second largest community.
“Objectors to the Cannonsville project, who appeared at last summer’s hearings, urged that instead the city construct a barrage dam in the Hudson River near Chelsea to provide an ‘inexhaustible supply’ of water for New York.
“The city produced expert witnesses, who declared that raising the level of the Hudson would result in property damage to the New York Central Railroad and other big enterprises which would run into astronomical figures.
“Objectors argued that the taking of further land in the county for reservoir and dam purposes would cripple the area dairy industry; that it would result in serious financial losses; that considerable tax revenue would be lost, and that many persons would be displaced from their farms and homes, some of whom have occupied them for generations.”
A regional battle soon began, and eminent domain was eventually used in favor of New York City. Construction began in 1955, and the reservoir was finally placed in service in 1964.
On Wednesday: Our local business beat in November 1985.
