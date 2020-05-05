Backtracking: In Our Times: Arrivals and departures made local education news in May 1965

May was a month to acknowledge educational advancements and achievements locally, from the college to pre-school levels and points in-between, in 1965.
DELHI GROWTH SYMBOLIZED GROWTH OF STATE AT THE TIME
"'Our billion-dollar State University construction program has no parallel anywhere in this nation,’ Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller said Saturday as he delivered the major address at the dedication of four new buildings on the Delhi Agricultural and Technical College campus,” The Oneonta Star reported on May 3.
“‘This ceremony,’ the Governor said, ‘is a symbol of the tremendous expansion of physical facilities that we have set in motion at…campuses from Buffalo to Brooklyn…to help meet the needs for higher education of a generation born at the end of World War II…’”
“He noted that high school graduating classes in the state have increased 25 per cent since 1962 and are anticipated to climb by an additional 10 per cent this June.”
COLLEGE LURE WAS STRONGER
Gladys Hamlin of Oneonta probably couldn’t have agreed more. Star readers of May 26 learned, “An eyewitness to the ‘sheepskin explosion’ is leaving her post after 21 years.
“During Mrs. Gladys Hamlin’s tenure as Oneonta High School girls’ guidance counselor, there has been a radical shift in youthful attitudes and ambitions.
“‘The biggest change,’ Mrs. Hamlin says, ‘is the much larger percentage of students going on to college. It’s the thing to do now — for several reasons.
“‘It’s partly due to a change in the economic conditions and the fact that parents have more money to send their kids on to school. And a large part of it, I guess, is because of the social advantages a college education offers.’
“College admission is more difficult now, Mrs. Hamlin notes, but she adds, ‘The two year colleges have helped. The students who make a realistic choice of colleges aren’t hurt.’”
ONEONTA EDUCATION ICON RETIRES
Joining Gladys Hamlin into the world of retirement, the Star reported on May 7, “Miss Edna Tripp knows youngsters. And the youngsters know she knows them.
“After 39 years of teaching, Miss Tripp will retire at the end of the school year. Though she has been principal of the Junior High School since 1947, she’s never really accepted the mantle of an administrator but considered herself a teacher, first, last and always.
“She notices a few cases where she’s teaching the third generation but ‘there are many more second generation students’ now attending the Junior High.” At that time the school was found on Academy Street.
“Students today aren’t any more serious than they were when she began teaching. But today’s student has to learn much more. There is so much more to grasp in mathematics, science and the social sciences. But there really isn’t too much difference in today’s pupils: ‘You have some good ones, some medium ones and some bad ones.’
“The retiring principal did admit that today’s pupils may have looser morals than those of yesteryear.”
PRE-SCHOOL CHILDREN TO BENEFIT
The Star reported on May 19, “Three area school districts will benefit from federal grants announced Tuesday by President Johnson as part of his ‘Project Headstart.’
“Children in Laurens, Cobleskill and Chenango Forks will receive eight weeks of pre-school training this summer under the project which was approved yesterday by the Office of Economic Opportunity.
“Laurens will receive $7,743 to provide pre-school training for 30 students. Cobleskill receives $6,878 to train 50 students, while Chenango Forks gets $9,408 for the training of 50 children.
“Laurens principal Reginald G. Kierstead hailed the announcement as ‘the beginning of a tremendous thing.’ He said the Laurens program will provide pre-kindergarten schooling for four and five-year-old youngsters, plus a few six-year-olds.
“Mr. Kierstead said he discussed the program last week with the State Education Department’s child development division.
“‘More than anything else,’ he noted, ‘this program is designed to help the child find out more about himself and explore the immediate world around him.’
“The principal said two teachers, four teachers’ aides and a cook will be hired to run the summer program, which will begin in early July.”
This weekend: Our local life and times during May 1920.
