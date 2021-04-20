Backtracking: In Our Times: B-G became the first school merger in our region in 1961

Centralizing schools became popular in the early part of the 20th century. Merging or re-centralizing school districts began mostly in the second half of the century.
One of the earliest such mergers in our region took place in southeastern Chenango County in 1961.
The Oneonta Star of Feb. 11 reported, “The Boards of Education of the Guilford and Bainbridge school districts are continuing their drive to enlist the support of the voters for the proposed recentralization of the two districts.
“A public meeting will be held…today in the Bainbridge High School auditorium.”
What came from the meeting was reported in The Star’s Feb. 18 edition. Readers learned, “Recentralization of small school districts is a ‘must’ if sparsely populated areas are to keep up with the advances in education at costs the people can afford.
“Edward Dartt, P.T.A. president, told the assemblage that recentralization will provide for the growth of education in Bainbridge essential to maintain the level our colleges expect in the students they accept.
“Also, he added, it will better fit the non-academic student for the competitive life he enters when he completes his secondary education.”
Another member of the board, Douglas Davidson, said "the State Education Department studies have shown that 2,200 students are the minimum number for which a school system can provide the best scholastic opportunity to all most efficiently and economically.”
At that time, Bainbridge had just under 1,000 enrolled. While Guilford was smaller, to add that number would bring numbers closer to the recommended 2,200.
“Simply to maintain the present curriculum,” Davidson said, “costs will rise each year as in the past. The board is overwhelmingly convinced because of the study that recentralizing would provide a better educational program at a lower tax rate.
“It was also brought out that while recentralization with Guilford will not increase the student body to the master plan’s desirable figure of 2,200, Bainbridge will still be linked to Afton in the master plan. However, recentralization with Guilford will bring the high school up to slightly over 500, the minimum figure set by the state to achieve an adequate program efficiently.”
Under this proposal, only grades 7 to 12 from Guilford would be transported to Bainbridge, leaving the Guilford school a kindergarten to sixth grade student body.
During March 1961, Guilford residents had their opportunity to weigh in on the merger. Unofficial petitions required by law gave an indication of the public’s support. Both boards of education met and voted to recommend to the state commissioner of education that a new district could be known as the Bainbridge-Guilford School District, with a new school board made up of seven members, five from Bainbridge and two from Guilford.
The public had its chance to vote on the merger on Saturday, April 15. With the results, The Star reported on Monday, “Recentralization of the Bainbridge and Guilford school districts was approved … by a better than two to one vote.
“Only a simple majority of the combined votes cast was needed to carry the proposal. A total of 743 votes were cast in the two districts, of which 500 favored the merger and 227 opposed it. Sixteen ballots were void.
“Edward R. Andrews, principal of the Bainbridge district said this is the fourth recentralization in New York State in 10 years and the first in this area.
“A total of 435 voted in the Bainbridge district and 308 in Guilford. All ballots cast in both districts were combined and counted in the Bainbridge high school cafeteria.
“Pending approval of James E. Allen Jr., commissioner of education, May 4 has been tentatively set as the date of a special election to set up a new board of education.”
The budget for the 1961-62 school year, beginning July 1, would be prepared for the new board and submitted to the voters that month.
Everything appeared to go smoothly, because the Sidney Record and Bainbridge Review of Aug. 31 reported that school was set to open in the merged district on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
