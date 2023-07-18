Everywhere you turned that weekend 40 years ago in Cooperstown, you saw a color combination of orange and black —those of the Baltimore Orioles.
It was the 1983 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend, when no fewer than four new members were admitted.
In alphabetical order, which had a significant role in the festivities, inductees included Walter Alston, George Kell, Juan Marichal and Brooks Robinson.
As The Daily Star of Aug. 1 reported, “An estimated 12,000 enthusiastic baseball fans crammed their way into Cooper Park on one of the steamiest days of the summer.
“The huge crowd, estimated at twice the size of last year, which was one of the largest ever, was dominated by the orange and black colors of the Baltimore Orioles, and while Alston, Kell and Marichal all received tremendous ovations, the day belonged to the man with the golden glove — Brooks Robinson.
“After gathering for most of the morning and early afternoon — with some rabid fans from Baltimore staking out their position as early as 9 p.m. Saturday night — the inductees were taken in alphabetical order with the climax coming with the introduction of Robinson.
Walter Alston was unable to attend the ceremony as he was recuperating from a heart attack. Relatives said he would be watching it on television. Alston sent his grandson, Rob Ogle to be a pinch hitter, so to speak.
“This is the most difficult thing that I’ve ever had to do, but is also the greatest honor of my life,” said Ogle.
“He always said winning the 1955 world championship was his biggest thrill. This is truly a proud moment for him.” Alston was a manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arkansas native George Kell was next. Kell noted that he wound up here on the same induction day as Brooks Robinson, also an Arkansas native. Kell opened the 1957 season with the Orioles as the first baseman with a youngster named Robinson on third. Kell had started his career with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1943 and finished with the Orioles in 1957.
Next, as The Star continued, “Half way around the world from Arkansas, a whole country was celebrating the induction of the great pitcher, Juan Marichal.
“Linked to the ceremonies via television, there were also several Dominican Republic flags waving from the throng in Cooper Park and when the Dominican National Anthem was sung, there were many who knew the words.
The high-kicking right-hander who starred for the San Francisco Giants gave most of his speech in Spanish, making his remarks simple and to the point in English.
“‘It is indeed an honor and pleasure to join the baseball greats who are enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame,’ said Marichal, who also thanked all those who assisted him in his baseball career.”
Then came the big noise. “The crowd, which had been very vocal throughout the day, despite the heat, became thunderous.
“Banners waved wildly throughout the crowd and the Orioles fans spelled out his name in unison.” It was Brooks Robinson time.
“For nearly two minutes they kept it up before Robinson stepped to the mike and said, ‘Ya really know how to make it tough on a guy, don’t ya?’ as the great third baseman struggled to keep his composure. The crowd continued to cheer throughout Robinson’s speech, but the great Oriole star wasted little time in getting his message across.
“‘As I stand before you, I realize I must be the luckiest man in the world. I keep asking myself how any one man could be so fortunate.
“‘Playing in the major leagues and being recognized at the Hall of Fame is more than any one human being could ask for and yet I realized how many other blessings I can count in my life, all which have contributed to me standing here today,’” Robinson said.
Along came Monday and The Star of Aug. 2 reported, “The rains came Monday afternoon but the sea of orange refused to be washed away.” It was the day of the 40th annual Hall of Fame Game.
Rain delayed the game an hour, but the contest was enjoyed by Orioles fans as they beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1. A relative newcomer to the Orioles was a member of that team, Cal Ripken Jr.
This weekend, we’ll stay in Cooperstown but return to the life and times of 1938.
