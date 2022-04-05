Backtracking: In Our Times: Baseball, politics, construction were local newsmakers in April 1992

Two big names synonymous with Cooperstown, improvements around Oneonta and local thoughts on national politics were big newsmakers around the region in April 1992.
UNMISTAKABLE CONNECTIONS TO COOPERSTOWN
Abner Doubleday visited the county seat in 1992.
To clarify, that would be Abner D. Doubleday, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, a sixth grader at the time, and known as the great-great grandson of a cousin of Abner D. Doubleday, credited with organizing the first baseball game in 1839. Some have claimed this happened in Cooperstown, but others have debated the claim for generations, saying it happened elsewhere.
According to The Daily Star of April 1, “Abner, his parents and grandmother were in Cooperstown for two days, part of a one-week spring vacation. ‘We drove to Niagara Falls and when we were there, my parents asked if I wanted to come here,’ said Abner. ‘I said sure.’”
Young Abner said he liked a lot of sports in addition to baseball, “But a look of pride glowed in his blue eyes when he and his father visited Doubleday Field, the former cow pasture.”
Cooperstown was saddened by news reported in The Star’s April 13 edition.
“Stephen C. Clark Jr., 81, who will be remembered by Cooperstown for his role in interests as diverse as the Glimmerglass Opera Theatre and the National Baseball Hall of Fame, died Sunday at his home in New York City.
“The great grandson of patent attorney Edward Clark who more than 100 years ago defended inventor Isaac Singer in lawsuits over his new time-saving sewing machine, and the son of Stephen Carlton and Susan (Vanderpool Hunn) Clark, he continued their work turning Cooperstown from a sleepy rural town into a community that now draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.
“Clark was especially proud of carrying on his father’s work at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, (Alan) McEwan said, and at the Cooperstown museums.”
NEW DEVELOPMENTS MADE IN ONEONTA
Daily Star readers of April 18 learned, “The Frances Rowe House at 31 Maple St. will soon be home to three local agencies.
“The United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties, the Future for Oneonta Foundation and the 4-H Program of Otsego County will be the new tenants in office space on the second floor.
“The first floor will provide meeting space for other non-profit clubs and charitable organizations.”
On April 10 The Star reported, “Financing is in place and construction has begun for an addition to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta.
“Bonds totaling $14.5 million have been sold to the $18.6 million construction project.
“The Fox Hospital addition and renovation project includes building a 33,000 square-foot addition and renovating 33,000 square-feet space in several departments.”
At Hartwick College, The Star reported on April 21, “A sower casting seeds of knowledge takes a broad step into the future as the focal point of Hartwick College’s new official seal.
“The new seal replaces one that was criticized as being offensive and degrading to Native American Indians. In February, the Hartwick Board of Trustees approved returning to a modified version of the original seal.”
LOCAL REACTIONS TO NATIONAL POLITICS
The Star of April 8 told how, “Bill Clinton scored a major victory in the New York primary Tuesday that gave him his first win in the northeast and restored momentum to his presidential nomination bid.”
Closer to home, “If Otsego Democrats were to choose their party’s next presidential candidate themselves the nomination would go to Jerry Brown.
“Brown narrowly beat out former Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas in Tuesday’s primary voting.” Clinton placed third in Otsego County.
“The city of Oneonta chose Tsongas by a slim margin over Brown.”
This weekend, Oneonta’s local life and times in April 1922.
