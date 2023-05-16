Springtime network television often had some festivity to it. You always knew a favorite show would be wrapped up for the season, or maybe ending for good.
In these grand finales, many a time there were calls for gatherings around screens larger than a smartphone.
Locally, some of these gatherings were farewells to characters we knew from the “Four-oh-seventy-seventh” M-A-S-H unit, a Boston bar where everybody knew your name, or the “show about nothing.”
According to The Daily Star of Feb. 28, 1983, “Tonight’s final episode of the television series M-A-S-H not only marks the end of the Korean War for characters such as Hawkeye Pierce, Hot Lips Houlihan and Corporal Klinger, it will be a night of festivities at many local establishments.
“Peter Granger, owner of the Copper Fox at 7 Market St., said his place will be transformed to resemble a M-A-S-H unit and customers will be able to watch the 2½ -hour final episode on three television sets.
“Granger will be offering prizes to customers who sport the best recreation of the members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, and there will also be a trivia contest.
“In conjunction with WBNG-TV in Binghamton, the Copper Fox will be giving away dog tags, M-A-S-H posters and T-shirts.”
Elsewhere The Star of March 1 reported, “More than 300 fans gathered at the Oneonta Holiday Inn (today’s Quality Inn)…dressed in costumes similar to those worn by their favorite characters on the 11-year-old television series.”
Moving forward 10 years, another blockbuster finale was celebrated, revolving around a neighborhood bar. While certainly many local residents tuned in, there weren’t the Oneonta gatherings for “Cheers” as there were for M-A-S-H.
However, Star readers of May 20, 1993 saw a picture of John Ratzenberger, who played character Cliff Claven on Cheers, on the pitcher’s mound at Boston’s Fenway Park, set to throw a first pitch at a Red Sox game. Also as reported, “Bleachers have been set up outside (the Bull & Finch Pub) on Beacon Street and at Boston Common for viewing the final two-hour show. Later, ‘The Tonight Show’ with Massachusetts native Jay Leno will be broadcast live from the pub.”
The local buzz about a TV series finale returned five years later. As The Star of May 14, 1998 reported, “Whether they were walking down Main Street, enjoying lunch in Neahwa Park or taking a walk across one of the college campuses, people in Oneonta had one thing in common on Wednesday — they plan to watch ‘Seinfeld’ tonight.
“So do most other people in the U.S.
“As NBC’s top-rated sitcom calls it quits after nine seasons, television industry analysts expect the show to be one of the most watched in history. Last week, ‘Seinfeld’ set its own record with 38.8 million viewers. The final episode of ‘M-A-S-H’ remains the most watched show of all time with 106 million viewers.” Seinfeld’s finale was third best at the time, at 76 million viewers. That last episode of Cheers placed second all-time at 84 million.
“Judging from an informal survey of area residents, most people will be watching to find out. And if they can’t, they most certainly will have VCRs ready for backup.
“Even groups that have events scheduled for tonight are adjusting their plans. Participants in Leadership Otsego, a leadership training program that has brought 12 area volunteers together every month for the past year, have to attend their graduation ceremony tonight at the State University College at Oneonta.
“‘This was scheduled long before Jerry ever decided to cancel the series,’ said Denice Hamm, the program’s coordinator.
“To appease the group, Hamm has arranged to have the episode taped, and following the ceremony the future leaders will have a private ‘Seinfeld’ viewing session.
“Although no formal plans exist for a ‘Seinfeld’ event at Hartwick College, resident assistants expect television lounges to be full.
“But with final exams, at least one student said he will be too busy to spend an hour in front of the TV. Is he disappointed that he won’t be witnessing a piece of television history?
“‘Not really,’ said the student, sophomore Chris Mancini. ‘I’ll just watch the re-runs.’”
That’s still possible, years later, thanks to several viewing platforms, not yet available when these blockbusters ran on network television.
This weekend, a farewell and a greeting in Cooperstown in 1928.
