A merger, restoration, construction and education were all making business news in the early months of 1988.
A local name familiar for generations in the financial sector changed that year, as The Daily Star of Jan. 6 reported, “A local savings and loan official said he hopes a recent merger will enable his institution to become the largest mortgage lender in the county.
“Oneonta Federal Savings & Loan increased its net worth, or assets remaining after liabilities, from $13 million to $200 million by merging with Astoria Federal Savings of Long Island City effective Jan. 1. Before the merger, Astoria’s net worth was $187 million.”
For generations, Oneonta area residents knew the institution as the Oneonta Building & Loan, later changing the name to Oneonta Federal Savings & Loan, and eventually to Astoria Federal Savings. During its lifetime it was found at the corner of Chestnut and Wall streets, originally where the parking lot is today, and later where the NBT Bank is now located.
Better times were ahead for a Davenport landmark, as The Star of Jan. 23 reported, “Tables are set and rooms ready for travelers who want homelike overnight comfort.
“After about a year, $15,000 worth of materials and hours of work, Bill Hodge and Stewart Wohlrab have combined their managerial, culinary and other skills to turn an old tavern into a modest inn.
“The Davenport Inn rests on state Route 23 in Delaware County about 12 miles from Oneonta.
“‘The building has been around since at least 1819, when it was just a simple tavern,’ Hodge said. Baseball teams, vaudeville actors and cattle drivers were among guests over the years, he said.
“‘This was not the fancy hotel in Davenport,’ said Hodge. ‘No one famous stayed here. It was more of a working man’s hotel.’
“The Davenport Inn, formerly has been known as the Hotel Smith, the American House and the Globe Hotel. The men want to restore the building’s earlier character and have it entered in state and national historic rolls.”
Around Oneonta, education is definitely a big business, one place having its origins as a college for teachers. As The Star of Feb. 24 reported, “College students are showing a renewed interest in becoming teachers, and the growing ranks in the education department at the State University College at Oneonta could help meet an increasing demand for teachers.
“But SUCO, along with other four-year SUNY schools, is trying to meet growing demands on its education department to uncertain budget times and with too few faculty members, according to Elizabeth L. Jalbert, dean of professional studies.
“‘We need five to seven positions in the education area to meet our needs,’ said Jalbert.
“The demand for teachers took an upswing about five years ago and will continue until the year 2000, according to Charles Mackey, supervisor of teacher education at the state Education Department.
“Enrollment of 1,691 education majors in May 1972 dropped to 622 in May 1980. About two years ago, the number of SUCO education majors began to increase.
“Last May, 823 students were majoring in an education program, up 190 or 30 percent from 633 in May 1985. Among those students, the number of elementary education majors grew 142, from 384 to 26, a 37 percent increase.”
Construction jobs were in the works in Edmeston, as The Star of Jan. 6 reported, “Pathfinder Village … has bought 140 aces adjoining its present 30-acre complex to protect its bounds from encroachment and to build a new $500,000 geriatric center for the Down Syndrome people the village serves.
“Marian Mullet, Pathfinder’s executive director, said the purchase is the best thing that has happened in 10 years.
“‘I consider it a giant step forward,’ she said.
“The geriatric center, planned for construction this year, will provide specialized care for the aging members of the Down Syndrome population at Pathfinder Village.
“Seventy children and adults from around the nation and the world are served by Pathfinder Village, a residential center devoted solely to the education and training of children and adults mentally retarded and physically handicapped by Down Syndrome.”
