Backtracking: In Our Times: Business ownerships, name changes were prevalent locally in October 1996

Whether it was the way they operated, or had gone by in a name for generations, there were several changes in area businesses locally during October 1996.
Supermarket shoppers were used to the name of Great American since the mid-1970s, under the ownership of Victory Markets, a name also well known since the early 1920s.
However, as The Daily Star reported on Oct. 1, “After the downfall of Victory Markets, nine Great American Food Stores in the area have found new hope.” Victory Markets had moved its headquarters from Norwich to Utica in the early 1990s, and had been struggling ever since.
“Ronald Mies and Donald Hayes, two former Victory Markets executives, have formed a new company, AR-DE’S Inc., that will supervise the operation of nine area stores and will be headquartered at a former Victory site, 99 Borden Ave., Norwich.
“The Great American stores in Sidney, Unadilla, Richfield Springs, Sherburne, Greene, Ilion, Oxford and the two on North Broad Street and South Broad Street in Norwich will fall under AR-DE’S supervision.” Other Great American stores were available for purchase by independent ownership.
The Norwich area had been mostly held in a cornered market of either Victory or Great American stores until 1996, but as The Star reported on Sept. 13, “The groundbreaking for the 53,000-square-foot Price Chopper store will be at 11:30 this morning, just after Thursday’s announcement that another 77,00-square-foot supermarket will be moving into the city.” The Price Chopper opened on state Route 12 south of the city. Tops Market soon opened on East Main Street.
While the grocery store business was changing, likewise, the competition from the national “big box” hardware stores was starting to have an effect on small, local stores.
Within days of each other, The Star of Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 reported how long-enduring businesses were departing. In Fly Creek, a century-old store, operated by Ed Kukenberger and once known as H.E. Jones Hardware, was set for dispersal in an auction on Oct. 12.
Likewise in Andes, Decker’s Inc., a family run store for 66 years, closed on Oct. 5. Owner Wayne Decker had decided to retire.
A very noticeable old business disappeared from view, as The Star of Oct. 12 reported, “The landscape in Meridale was irrevocably changed this week when bulldozers brought down some of the most familiar landmarks in the Delaware County countryside — the barns of Meridale Farms.
“The giant sales barn where buyers from all over the world looked over the famous farm’s prized Jerseys early this century, the 1900 creamery where the herd’s ultra-rich milk was processed into butter and cheese, and the ’40 barn,’ which housed 40 cows and stood sentinel on a hairpin turn along Route 28, all fell before the wrecking machines.
“‘It’s sad, but I’m trying to eliminate ugly, obsolete sites,’ said owner Maurice Werblud. ‘They are dangerous, and someone could get hurt. This will beautify the landscape.’
“That spelled the end of a dairy empire that began in 1888, when publishing tycoon Francis Wayland Ayer and his partner, H.N. McKinney, bought 12 purebred Jerseys and made them a home on a 30-acre farm halfway between Meredith Square at the top of the hill, and Meredith Hollow, on the Ouleout Creek at the bottom.”
Lastly, Star readers of Oct. 15 found out, “Fifty years after coming to Sidney, Keith Clark officially changed its name to the At-A-Glance Group on Monday.
“Cullman Ventures Inc. and its president, Lewis B. Cullman, will retain ownership of the company, but they are trying to consolidate all the company’s product lines under their most famous product line.
“‘Our new name, The At-A-Glance Group, positions us for future growth. It highlights the company’s top-selling product line and puts a variety of brands under one umbrella,’ Douglas B. Willies, president of At-A-Glance said.”
Keith Clark was founded in Manhattan in 1923 and moved to Sidney in 1946.
This weekend: local education, politics and Halloween in October 1936.
