Whether it was academics or just plain fun, it was a busy fall semester at the Oneonta State Teachers College in 1957.
Ukraine continues to make news in 2022, and it did as well locally, 65 years ago.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 30, 1957, John Hvosda was a new member of the faculty at the college. Not many years before, Hvosda’s life was a lot harder.
“He was hungry, homeless and a waif of World War Two. A Ukrainian, he was fleeing from both the Soviets and the Nazis.
“Mr. Hvosda is in the social studies department, teaching central and eastern European cultures. His determined quest for education, which led him to this post, has been dogged by adversity. His parents were taken from their Galicia home by the Soviets in 1939 when John was 11 years old. He was attending school 22 miles away and he was taken by the Nazis. He hasn’t seen his parents since but recently learned they were alive, in fact he has had letters from them.
“For six years he was forced to labor for the Nazi army in the Carpathians in his native Galicia. When the Red army moved close to the Nazi line, John and others escaped and started on foot for Czechoslovakia.”
Time passed, Hvosda came to the United States in 1950, lived in Syracuse and further completed his education at Syracuse University. He became a U.S citizen in 1954.
That same Social Studies Department was active that fall, as The State Times of Oct. 3 reported, “A large crowd of interested students gathered in the Student Lounge last Tuesday … to listen to the members of the Social Studies Department discuss the timely subject of desegregation.
“Dr. Curtis introduced the panel, which was comprised of Dr. Bohlke, Dr. Fink, Dr. Gordon and Dr. Redfield. Each spoke on a different phase of the problem.
“This was the second open panel discussion to be held by the Social Studies Department. Last year’s topic was the ‘Middle East Crisis.’ The student body is of the general opinion that these discussions are most beneficial to us in helping to broaden our knowledge of the world’s problems.”
Bugbee was the campus school for training teachers, and The State Times of Nov. 6 reported, “The Bugbee fourth graders really have it ‘cool.’ Right in their classroom they have made an igloo, representative of the temporary snow houses used by modern Eskimos when they go hunting or fishing. Although not made of snow and ice … their igloo looks just like the ‘real thing.’
“The children are studying life in Alaska and decided to make something pertaining to it. When the energetic youngsters saw a picture of an igloo, they knew that was what they wanted to make. The class was divided into sections, and each group under the direction of Richard Roberts, student teacher, took turns working on the igloo.” Alaska became a state the next year.
Next door in Old Main, the Times of Nov. 13 reported, “Wandering downstairs by the gym, one is sure to come across that huge ultra-modern bowling alley, that we of State are fortunate to have for ourselves.” Many can remember the gymnasium being in the basement of Old Main, a few years before a new gymnasium was constructed on the hillside campus.
“The eye-catching entrance — you know that little single white door to the left of the gym, with a crack in it (the door, that is) — is the means by which one can take a peek into the gorgeous alleys that are open to the future teachers of America. Now these alleys are truly a blessing, and avoid much of one’s inner tensions. No longer does one have to go through all the mental torture of indecision to which alley he should bowl in — there are only two of them. These alleys also avoid another big problem that confronts modern bowlers — those automatic ball returners and pin set ups, that cause much aggravation when they get ‘stuck,’ just can’t ‘stick,’ because they’re not automatic. A little man sits on a board behind the pins and tries to catch the alleys — his real job is to set up the pins and return the balls.”
This weekend, our local life and times during the year 1897.
