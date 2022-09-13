Building projects and education dominated our area’s local news during September 1962.
The eastern edge of downtown Oneonta was due to have a different look, as The Oneonta Star of Sept. 11 reported, “Oneonta aldermen, aware that construction of a downtown motel would result in a sizeable chunk of tax dollars, took three whole minutes Monday night to rezone the proposed site from residential to commercial.
“The proposed structure, planned by attorney Henry Hulbert and Donald Charles, manager of the Oneonta Community Hotel, would border the Masonic Temple on Grand and Main Streets.” We know it today as the Town House Motel. It opened in 1963.
Star readers of Sept. 29 saw a picture of a new science building going up at the State University College at Oneonta campus. It cost about $2 million and was expected to open for the fall of 1964 semester. It is known today as the Perna Science Building.
The campus was growing, and so was enrollment as The Star of Sept. 22 reported, “A total of 2,047 students have enrolled for the 1962-63 academic year … it was announced by Miss Ruth Hendee, SUCO registrar.
“The record-breaking registration, Miss Hendee said, includes 774 freshmen, 457 sophomores, 427 juniors and 378 seniors. The present freshman class, she said, is the largest to ever be enrolled at the Oneonta State University unit.
“The college spokesman stated that on-campus housing can not be built fast enough to equal the increasing number of admission applicants, and that assistance from local residents in providing rooms for collegians will be needed indefinitely.”
The voters in the Oneonta Consolidated School District had spoken recently, and it was still a couple of years before a new high school would open on upper East Street. School officials were looking to the future of the buildings on Academy Street.
The Star of Sept. 28 reported, “The development of Junior High School facilities for use when the new Senior High School is completed is apparently presenting the Board of Education with a major headache.
“While the board must proceed with plans for the new high school, it must also make provisions for the Junior High School students in the Academy Street schools.
“Ani P. Colone, president of the board said at the board meeting this week that while the board can move along quite well on the senior high buildings with funds already available, the junior high situation poses the main problem.”
Whether someone was coming to Oneonta to stay overnight at the new downtown motel or to come to college at SUNY Oneonta, a traditional way of travel to and from Oneonta was set to vanish.
Star readers found out in the Sept. 18 edition, “Cancellation of the last two Delaware and Hudson passenger trains in and out of Oneonta is imminent, The Star learned Monday.
“Train 205 from Binghamton to Albany and Train 208 running in the opposite direction, are due to be cancelled October 27.” The actual last runs were in January 1963.
“Officials of the Public Service Commission in Albany said Monday that the proposal must go before that body. The commission may order a 90-day postponement after the notice has been filed by the railroad.
“Falling revenue has plagued the railroad on the runs which enter Oneonta. It is known that the average daily passenger list on each train is about six and that the crews on each train every day numbers five.
“Railroad usage at Oneonta has consistently dwindled over the years from a peak of 12 trains a day on runs between Binghamton and Albany and others running to Cooperstown and back.
“The first train into Oneonta was in August 1865 and passenger trains have continued to serve the city ever since.”
This weekend, life and times around the Tri-Towns in September 1932.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
