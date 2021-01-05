Backtracking: In Our Times: City’s railroad days hit the end of the line in 1996

While we still hear trains passing through Oneonta each day, the meaning of those horns of the diesel locomotives took on a new meaning in the early months of 1996.
It was the end of an era for any trains making scheduled stops in Oneonta, a tradition dating back to 1865.
“The Delaware and Hudson Railroad car shop closed its doors for good on Friday,” The Daily Star reported on Feb. 17, “eliminating the last railroad jobs in Oneonta. The end did not come as a surprise to the shop’s 28 workers, but was difficult nevertheless.
“‘The facility’s been there for 100 years’ said Terry Graves, a carman. ‘Some guys have been there 20-30 years. It had to be hard for them to say good bye.’
The D&H was owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway at that time, and Oneonta was not alone in similar shop closures, as other CP facilities were being closed in Minneapolis and Montreal.
“‘Every effort, including advertising in railway trade journals, was made to try to generate business for the Oneonta shop,’ Paul Gilmore, D&H president, said in a prepared statement. ‘But none of these were successful and our study makes it clear that there simply isn’t enough potential business for a consistent and continuous work flow to justify maintaining the shop.’
“‘Amalgamation, consolidating, reorganization and downsizing in North American railway industry have resulted in fewer pieces of rolling stock to maintain them,’ Gilmore said.”
This final chapter in Oneonta’s active railroad history had begun in December, when The Star reported on Dec. 20 that the 28 employees were being laid off, believed to be the end of the line for the only remaining shop in the city’s railyard.
“‘In 1996 there is no work planned for that shop,’ said Barry Scott, spokesman for the Canadian Pacific.
“Workers were told around 9 a.m. Employees were sent home Tuesday and told not to report back to work, but will be paid through the holidays,” D&H employee Pat Sparaco told The Star. It was also reported that CP was undergoing reorganization, and 1,450 white-collar jobs were being eliminated.
Such unfavorable economic news at Christmastime isn’t uncommon in the modern era, but as The Star reported on Dec. 23, the local D&H crew got a small break.
“Christmas came a little early for employees … at the car repair shop. A layoff that was scheduled to begin Dec. 29 has been postponed.
“‘The union and the company have put off the notices until Feb. 16,’ said Tony Stillitano, manager of car equipment in Binghamton.
“All of the car shop’s 28 furloughed employees have been called back including the manager and supervisor. Work will begin again on Tuesday.”
The extra time came about because the company was supposed to give 60 days’ notice, and the date for that would be Feb. 16. During those 60 days the company was set to evaluate if the layoff would be permanent. Something the workers could keep in mind was the potential of 12 jobs becoming available in the Binghamton rail yard. Eligibility was based on seniority.
There actually was some work for the crew to be done. Some heavily damaged D&H cars needed to be put back into service, and they worked on a project for General Electric in Schenectady.
The reprieve was short-lived. On Feb. 16, Terry Graves told The Star that he and some of his co-workers had gone to Binghamton in the last few days to look at that facility. Graves took a job there as a car inspector and wasn’t looking forward to the 70-mile drive each way.
“‘I’m still quite young, I’ll have 20 years of driving,’ he said. ‘The family is one of the hard parts.’”
Graves also told of three buyout options for the 28 workers, not part of their original contract. He described the offers a “slap in the face,” saying the compensation was low. He said he believed the company was trying to make itself more desirable for a sale or merger by having fewer employees.
It was at that point trains no longer stopped in Oneonta for any reason, ending a 131-year practice. In 1865 stops were made for passenger service when the railroad first arrived in the village. In 1869 the line was completed to Binghamton. Then in 1870, what was then called the Albany & Susquehanna Railroad, decided to place repair shops in Oneonta, midway on the line between Albany and Binghamton.
