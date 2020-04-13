Backtracking: In Our Times : Co-ed dorms, Old Main made local college news in April 1975

Life on the college campus of the State University College at Oneonta was making news during the month of April 1975.
First, as reported by The Daily Star of April 7, co-educational dormitories were fairly new and apparently quite popular.
“More and more students at Hartwick and Oneonta State are asking to live in co-ed dorms, and both schools are taking steps to accommodate them next year.
“SUCO housing director James Hallenbeck said three buildings, Hayes, Grant, and Wilber Halls, will be made into co-ed dorms next year — in addition to the 10 that are already mixed.
“About 2,300 of the 3,500 students living on the campus there now share buildings with members of the opposite sex — co-ed living has been an option there for four years. There will be 600 more spaces next year.”
SUNY Oneonta was still somewhat of an upper and lower campus at the time. The original landmark building, of what was once called the Oneonta Normal School, Old Main, still stood at the top of Maple and State streets. However, the late 19th-century structure had its days numbered, barring some opportunity to save it.
Star readers found out on April 22, “While the City of Oneonta is trying to decide what to do with one historic landmark it owns — the old post office — it has now been offered a second one.
“Mayor James Lettis said last night that the city has received an offer from the State University for the city to take over Old Main on the SUCO campus.
“Lettis said the state is willing to hand the building over ‘practically for free.’
“Alderman Helen Baldo, who is also assistant to the president at Oneonta State, said she understands that under the Public Lands Act, the city could obtain the building for free, demolish it, and then keep the land on which it is built for open space.”
The building had been boarded up and abandoned by this time. The latest estimate for cost of demolition had been quoted at $100,000. It was doubtful the city would take over the project, Baldo said, and she was correct. A private owner bought Old Main later that year in an auction.
The city already had its hands full with the old post office, today’s Oneonta City Hall, 258 Main St. Another opportunity was waiting and chosen, and as The Star reported on June 2, “Oneonta is at last the owner of the old Swart-Wilcox property in the Sixth Ward. The 18-acre property, which includes the old homestead, believed to be the oldest building in the city, changed hands for $130,000. The property will be used as a park, while the homestead may be refurbished as a museum or for some other use.”
While it took several years, the Swart-Wilcox property became a success story for saving a city landmark.
While the SUNY Oneonta commencement events will be postponed until late August for this year, exciting news was reported about the 1975 commencement in The Star’s April 15 edition.
“Television talk show host David Frost will give the commencement address May 31 at the 86th annual graduation exercises.
“American audiences first saw Frost in 1963 when he brought to the United States his English television success ‘That Was The Week That Was.’
“In 1969, Westinghouse gave him a talk show that won two Emmys among its many awards.” Oneontans could watch the weeknight show on New York City cable television stations offered locally.
Only a couple of years later, the same year Old Main was demolished, Frost was front and center with American audiences when he interviewed former President Richard M. Nixon.
The Star reported on June 2 that Frost received $2,000 for his appearance at SUNY Oneonta.
“While most of Frost’s 20-minute talk was devoted to one-liners, he did use the occasion to praise the younger generation.
“‘Youth has led the way in showing that success and authority aren’t sacred,’ he said. ‘But they are not necessarily evil either.’”
With an economic recession going on, and American college seniors having a hard time finding jobs in their chosen fields, Frost had earlier added during the invocation by the Rev. Anthony Chiaramonte, “May they (graduates) find jobs that will elicit their finest potential.”
This weekend: Our local business beat in April 1920.
