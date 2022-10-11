Changes at our local colleges, a burned out business came back from ruins, and local sentiment grew toward taking out an international terrorist.
These were only a few parts of our local life and times during October 2002.
COLLEGES SAY FAREWELL IN DIFFERING WAYS
The Daily Star of Oct. 10 reported, “When Hartwick College named Richard A. Detweiler president in 1992, he said he’d be here about eight years.
“Now, nearly 11 years later, Detweiler has plans to retire in June.
“Detweiler said Wednesday he had planned to call it quits two years ago but decided to stay to deal with the college’s escalating financial troubles.”
Then 55, Detweiler said the most rewarding accomplishment at Hartwick was expanding the school’s study abroad program.
Meanwhile at the State University College at Oneonta, The Star of Oct. 18 reported, “Dedication to education is just one of the things a former president … will be remembered for, colleagues said Thursday.
“Clifford J. Craven, who served as president from 1970 until 1987, died Tuesday at age 82.
“Former colleagues said he was a good president but also a genuinely likeable man.
“From 1964 to 1970, Craven served as dean of the college and vice president for academic affairs. During the 1950s, he was dean of students for four years at what was called the Oneonta State Teachers College.
“He retired in 1987 and more recently lived in San Antonio.”
RISING FROM THE ASHES
“Monser Bros. Tire Sales will reopen on Chestnut Street in the town Monday, two months after a fire gutted its downtown garage,” Star readers found out on Oct. 10.
“‘We plan to offer the same services,’ co-owner Jeff Gelbsman said Wednesday. ‘We’re reopening after a lot of hard work.’
“The business has been closed since Aug. 16, when a fire raged at the 6,000-square-foot property at 15 Wall St.” More than 100 firefighters from 14 Otsego County departments fought the August blaze.
“Monser Bros. has been in business for 60 years (2002) and received strong support from customers and the community after the fire, Gelbsman said.”
A CALL TO TAKE OUT A TERRORIST
As The Star of Oct. 19 reported, “They came from different hometowns, different walks of life and, in some cases, different eras.
“But they have one thing in common. They all spent time in the Navy, fighting wars, and they all seem to think President Bush shouldn’t hesitate to use force against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.
“‘Get over there, and get it over with,’ said Donald Conner, a retired Navy man from Schenevus, who served in the Korean War. ‘I get the feeling in the back of my neck that (Saddam Hussein) is going to do something soon.’
“Conner, along with about 70 other Navy veterans who served on the USS Missouri during World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Gulf War, are spending this weekend at the Holiday Inn in Oneonta, preparing for an upcoming reunion aboard the ship in Pearl Harbor.
“But Angelo Goffredo of Rotterdam said although he supports military action, he is afraid of the consequences.
“‘I think it’s a tough situation,’ Goffredo, who served in the Korean War, said. ‘I think we should go in there and make sure (Saddam) doesn’t do anything more, but you hate to see people get hurt.’
“Something must be done ‘before it’s too late,’ said Albert Circelli of Utica, who served on the ship during World War II.
“‘Those people who are saying we shouldn’t fight, they’re wrong,’ Circelli, 78, said. ‘As soon as they drop a bomb on us, they’ll be hiding under the tables, knowing they were wrong.’”
Goffredo also added that even good can come out of something as awful as war.
“‘We all met because of a war, and it turned out to be a good situation,’ he said. ‘That’s good coming out of something bad.’”
This weekend, noted improvements around Oneonta in October 1927.
