Backtracking: In Our Times: Competition for local jobs, locations, market share made news in May 1995

Bainbridge lost a business mainstay. New local retail jobs were becoming available. Competing with, rather than against, became a business plan for some.
These were all part of our local economy during May 1995.
BAINBRIDGE LOST AN EXPANSION PLAN FOR HANSMANN’S MILLS
The Daily Star of May 6 reported, “Hansmann’s Mills, which for more than two years has planned to expand in Bainbridge, is now planning a move to Binghamton that could add 225 jobs there over five years — jobs that might have at one time come to Bainbridge.”
George and Robin Slilaty, who ran the business at the time announced plans in 1993 to build a new plant on state Route 7, as well as a new restaurant and retail shop. The project hit snags when a spring flood hit the site of the proposed new plant. Hansmann’s also became controversial in the village when the Slilatys got approval for a rezoning on North Main Street, allowing them to use an old house as their office and retail space. Five residents claimed the area was rezoned illegally for commercial and successfully sued the village.
The dispute cast doubt on whether the pancake-flour making company with a fairly short history of being in the village, would stay. Communities all along the Interstate 88 corridor began making propositions with Hansmann’s to relocate. Binghamton won that prize and the company relocated to a plant on Upper Court Street.
The company, according to an article in The Tri-Town News of May 6, 1970, originated in Smithville Flats in the early 1830s, built on the Genegantslet Creek. The Tanner and Rorapaugh families operated the mill until the early 20th century, when Frederick H. Hansmann took on the operation in 1911. The DeClue family bought the business in 1970, followed by Burr Craft in 1975 and the Slilatys in 1990. The business was eventually relocated to Bainbridge in the last quarter of the century.
UNEMPLOYMENT ROLLS DIPPED SLIGHTLY FROM NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES
“About 20 people lined up outside the state Department of Labor office in Oneonta Monday morning,” the Star reported on May 10. “They wanted to be among the 450 people Wal-Mart hires for its new store due to open this summer.
“BJ’s Wholesale Club expects to start hiring about 70 workers at the end of this month for its new store,” like Walmart, on Oneonta’s Southside.
“All those jobs all at once should take a bite out of the unemployment rate and boost payrolls and spending in the area, according to economists.”
MERCHANTS TOLD TO COMPETE WITH THE NEW MEGA-STORE
Star readers of May 19 learned, “As crews constructed the discount Wal-Mart store Thursday, merchants met less than a mile away at the Oneonta Holiday Inn to hear ideas about meeting the new competition.
“‘Welcome to this new phenomenon called ‘Waly-World,’ said Richard J. Compo, a former chamber of commerce executive. ‘When they open up it won’t be business as usual.’
“Compo gave a seminar titled ‘Wal-Mart and You’ Wednesday night and Thursday morning. About 75 people signed up for the program, sponsored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
“Some local merchants recently said they look forward to more traffic due to Wal-Mart, but they will ‘wait and see’ how the retailer does business before making any product or price changes.
“When Compo spoke about the demise of downtown nationally because of shopping malls and discount stores, several local business representatives defended the resilience of downtown Oneonta, which they said is changing with the market.”
Compo cautioned merchants to change their product lines and attitudes if they want to survive. He suggested not to compete with Walmart on prices and find a niche market Walmart didn’t offer.
Compo also said Walmart banks on being consumer-friendly. Jim Roy, general merchandise manager of the Walmart store in Rome told the Star that the chain doesn’t target small businesses. “Its competition is other discount distributors, such as Ames, Kmart and Jamesway,” he said.
This weekend, a local country club hits the century mark.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.