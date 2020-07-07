Backtracking: In Our Times: Concerns over I-88 path through city simmered during summer of 1970

In a normal year — which 2020 is not — players on many an evening would be hustling into the outfield on the softball fields at Neahwa Park, to retrieve a well hit or deep fly ball, with the fielder positioned fairly close to Interstate 88.
Fifty years ago, the park land extended directly to the Susquehanna River, which ran a slightly different course at the time. That land was subject to some controversy during July, as it was on a proposed path of the new “Susquehanna Expressway.”
As was reported in The Oneonta Star of July 2, 1970, “Investigators from the federal Department of Transportation have visited Oneonta to take a look at the proposed route … across the south side of the city’s Neahwa Park.
“The team, dispatched from the office of Secretary John Volpe, will report to the secretary on details of the route and its relationship to the Oneonta park.” This was required if the city was looking to acquire and sell park land for the highway.
“From their descriptions and findings, Sec’y Volpe is expected to come up with a vital decision. It is to allow or not to allow the route of Interstate Route 88 to pass through the park land.”
Several years and a lot of work had passed since the route was planned through here, and the Volpe decision, should it be against the park route, could mean going back to the drawing board to reroute the expressway.
Secretary Volpe’s office had the total endorsement of the route in hand by city officials, from previous Mayor Albert S. Nader’s administration, as well as the present administration of Mayor James F. Lettis. Both called the planned route in the “best interest” of the city.
However, Oneonta’s recently formed Environmental Advisory Board had sent some correspondence to Volpe’s office, voicing its opinion against the path through the park.
The lack of cohesion apparently concerned Mayor Lettis. Star readers of July 18 learned, “Lettis fears the advisory board’s objections may delay completion of the highway by as much as five years.” Lettis said he was going to write to Secretary Volpe to try to counteract letters sent by the Environmental Advisory Board.
While waiting for the decision by Volpe, the state Transportation Department offered the city $192,000 for the proposed park land taken by the route, as well as a promise of additional support in obtaining about 15 acres of state-owned lands adjacent to the park, according to the Star of July 30.
The wait was not taken passively by Oneonta. The Star of July 31 reported, “Five Oneontans will meet with U.S. Secretary John A. Volpe in Washington this morning to press for approval of a Susquehanna Expressway.” The delegation was mostly from the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, representing the city administration. As it turned out, the five didn’t meet with Volpe, but instead with a deputy assistant secretary, and no commitments were brought back from the trip.
The Environmental Board continued to oppose the route, claiming that the quality of Neahwa Park would be diminished by the present plan. In a letter to Mayor Lettis, members also stressed that they are “only an advisory group, and ‘We only ask that we be listened to — we are advisory.’”
The delegates’ trip to Washington appeared to have been influential after all, as the Star of Oct. 21 reported that Secretary Volpe had given the approval for the Neahwa Park pathway, as word locally was received from Congressman Samuel Stratton’s office.
“‘Stratton’s office has bent over backwards for us on this,’ (Greater Oneonta) Chamber Executive George Tyler said Tuesday night, ‘and should receive credit for helping us to get this through.’”
Volpe’s decision to approve was “because there is no feasible and prudent alternative and because the proposal included all possible planning to minimize harm from such use.”
Within days of the decision, the Star of Oct. 28 reported, “The State Department of Transportation will open bids December 10 for construction of 4.36 miles of the Susquehanna Expressway (Interstate 88) from Main Street to the West Davenport Road (County Route 47).”
This weekend: Local odds and ends observations made in 1930.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.