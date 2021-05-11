Backtracking: In Our Times: Construction and demolition was a spectator event locally in May 1966

May 1966 was a month when Oneonta seemed to become an “electronics” town, as well as an ideal one for “sidewalk supervisors.”
As Oneonta Star readers found out on May 13, “Custom Electronics of Oneonta expects to be in operation in Oneonta by October, the firm’s president said Thursday.
“The electronics company, which specializes in the production of high voltage capacitors, will join three other electronics and electronics-related industries in Oneonta.
Peter S. Dokuchitz, a Oneonta native and president of the company, was joined by Elton Hall, president of the Otsego County Development Corp., and Harold deGraw, president of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, in making the announcement.
“The OCDC pledged to purchase, at a cost of $6,500, the land on which the new plant will build. Dokuchitz said the plant’s site will be at the New York State Electric and Gas Co.’s Industrial Park in Oneonta’s West End.” That’s on today’s Browne Street.
The company had originated in Unadilla in recent years, employing 15. When the new single-story plant was completed, it was anticipated to employ 50.
Custom Electronics is still at the same location today. Only two days before the 1966 announcement came, The Star reported, “A new electronics firm, which hopes eventually to employ 50 people, will relocate in Oneonta as soon as a new 6,000 square-foot plant can be constructed and a Job Development loan obtained.”
“Gladding-Keystone, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Gladding Corp., South Otselic, plans to employ about 100 persons at the outset.” The plan was to purchase 10 acres of land in the city’s Sixth Ward on River Street.
With these two additions, the Oneonta area now had four electronics firms, the other two being Astrocom Electronics and Mold-A-Matic Corp.
Three of the four remain in our area today. Gladding-Keystone ended Oneonta operations during the 1970s.
Nevertheless, 1966 was a year to watch this construction move forward, as well as other projects around the area, as well as one demolition.
“There’s nothing so dear to a sidewalk superintendent as watching a building coming down — not even a building going up,” The Star reported on May 20.
“Because buildings come down fast the way modern-day wreckers rip into them. But they go up slower, brick on brick or stone on stone, and only sidewalk supers with time and patience can stick around to watch.
“So Thursday was Sidewalk Superintendent’s Field Day in Oneonta.
“The Palace Theater was coming down.” It was found at the corner of Main Street and Ford Avenue, where Community Bank is today. The theater dated back to the early 1920s.
The more patient among the crowd could look forward to construction projects coming up soon.
“Construction is due to start June 1 on Oneonta’s new post office and the contractor has already begun to buy materials to incorporate in the structure,” The Star reported on May 16. The old post office’s days were numbered at 258 Main St., today’s City Hall. The new building was set to be near what is the corner of Main Street and Lettis Highway.
“Purchase agreements with the three property owners were closed on April 1 and wreckers moved in to demolish the buildings and level the site a few days later,” at the 352 Main St. site.
Star readers of May 27 found out about new places to live being readied for construction soon.
“By September, Oneonta should have 36 new apartment units.
“A two-building 30 unit apartment complex is now under construction at the upper end of Blodgett Drive, near the SUCO campus.” It was first known as Campus Heights Apartments, but is now called the Wood Ridge Apartments.
“Developers for this project are Ralph Larsen, Allen Thayer and Ralph Blanchard.
“The other apartment building is now being constructed on upper Clinton Street which adjoins the SUCO campus. Developers for the six-apartment house are Donald McAvoy and Robert Doyle, both members of the SUCO faculty.
“The two apartment houses are the first ones to be constructed in Oneonta in many years. Many old Oneonta homes have been converted into apartment houses but longtime residents recall that construction of these two facilities is the first since the 40s.”
This weekend: more construction stories in our region, WPA-style, in 1936.
