Backtracking: In Our Times: Cook-offs, new industry and air travel made local business news in 1986

Putting a best culinary foot forward, preparation for a new tenant in an industrial park and expanding an airline were all business newsmakers around Oneonta in August 1986.
FOOD JUDGES HAD ENVIABLE TASKS
An iconic Oneonta restaurant took its skills beyond the state line that month, as The Daily Star of Aug. 9 reported, “A chance to serve ribs to a crowd of 250,000 and possibly win $10,000 is a dream that may come true next week for John Brooks, owner of Brooks House of Bar-B-Que.
“He and seven of the restaurant’s barbecue chefs will pack up two truckloads of grills, warmers, tarps and tools Sunday morning and head to Cleveland where the National Rib Cook-Off begins Wednesday.
“Billed as the ‘Super Bowl of rib competitions,’ the contest will pit Brooks against 43 other restaurants from across the country in a week-long festival that will climax with the final judging on Sunday, Aug. 17.
“‘Win or lose, this ought to be interesting,’ Brooks said. ‘I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about this one.’
As it turned out, just being there was all worth it. Star readers of Aug. 18 found out, “‘We didn’t win anything,’ Brooks said, ‘but it was a good adventure. The Cleveland restaurants did very well at the competition, but we ended up selling 2,000 pounds of ribs and 1,000 pounds of chicken.’” Brooks attributed not winning because the sauce for the ribs wasn’t hot enough for the judges’ tastes. A Cleveland-based law firm provided 30 judges for the competition.
Closer to home The Star of Aug. 18 reported, “Local and visiting chefs will be using their experience and expertise to please the palates of a group of judges for the next three days.
“Chefs from 11 Job Corps centers in New Jersey, Puerto Rico, New England and New York will be cooking up a storm … at Hartwick College to see who the best cooks are in Job Corps’ regions 1 and 2.
“‘Students will take a 25-question test on food service, draw up plans to prepare a meal for 25 people and then prepare it,’ said Robert Janke, Oneonta Job Corps director.
“He said the students have to prepare dishes including beef, poultry, vegetables, a starch, dessert and an edible centerpiece.
“The judges of the competition will include two college food representatives and a culinary arts professor from the State University College at Alfred.” While the results were not published, like the judges in Cleveland, this group likely ate well for the three-day event.
A BIG NEW TENANT COMES TO WEST END
As reported in The Star’s Aug. 12 edition, “Oneonta planners approved a site plan Monday for the Sanyo Sewing America factory that will be larger than a football field.
“The 47,000 square-foot factory to be located in the Pony Farm Industrial Park,” known today as the Oneonta Business Park, “will be almost 50-percent larger than originally envisioned.
“The factory, a joint venture of the Japanese companies Sanyo Shokai, Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., will employ 90 workers from the Oneonta Dress Co. to make fashion raincoats. Company officials project a workforce of 150 by 1991.”
A groundbreaking was planned for Sept. 5.
LOCAL AIRLINE EXPANDED INTO UTICA MARKET
Star readers of Aug. 20 learned, “Catskill Airways wants to build a maintenance and storage hangar in Utica, where it is finding more passengers these days. But it plans to keep calling Oneonta home, according to Steve Low, president of the commuter airline.
“The airline has applied to the Oneida County Airport in Utica to build the hangar, Low said.
“‘There are presently no plans to move corporate headquarters out of Oneonta,” Low said. ‘I’m not going to say we will never move headquarters to Utica, because never is a big word.’
“Since November, when Catskill opened ticket counters in Utica and Newark, and since it later began flights to Boston, employment in Oneonta has gone from 12 to 30 workers, and flights out of Oneonta have gone from six a day to 14 a day, Low said.
“‘There probably isn’t a city of the size of Oneonta in the country that gets this much service,’ he said.”
Also reported that month, the city was currently involved in a $5 million airport expansion plan. Although plans had been drawn up for a proposed county takeover of the city airport, the plans never got much beyond that stage.
This weekend: Tragedy in Scranton hit home in Oneonta in 1921.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.