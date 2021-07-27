Backtracking: In Our Times: Cooperstown Dreams Park opened with success in 1996

It had been decades since Hartwick Seminary was a destination for many, but that changed in 1996.
Not since the actual seminary had closed its doors following the establishment of Hartwick College in Oneonta, and some use of the building for programs during the Great Depression, the hamlet assumed a residential and agricultural identity.
As The Daily Star reported on Aug. 2, 1996, with a dateline of Hartwick Seminary, the new Cooperstown Dreams Park had completed its first week of operation, and hopes were high for the long range success of the baseball tournament park.
“Likewise, local tourism and government officials expect the park to be a veritable boon to the area whose benefit can’t yet be entirely predicted.
“‘It’s just a warm feeling,’ said a weary but smiling Louis Presutti, the North Carolina man who dreamt up the idea for the 110-acre park and is viewed among his colleagues as the driving inspiration behind it.
“Until the past five months, the Cooperstown Dreams Park was largely just that: a dream and an empty plot of land off Route 28.
“Now it is six fields and a small village of bunkhouses. Each tournament is a week long. The teams pay for their stay at the park, where they spend the week in dorms, are fed three meals a day, and play ball to their hearts’ content.
“All-star youth baseball teams from around the country will be competing against one another for summers to come, if Presutti succeeds. He has no doubts he will, and the plans are far from finalized.”
The whole project didn’t come easy. One of the four owners along with Presutti, David Dinallo, said terrible weather all spring had hindered construction, requiring crews to work nearly around the clock the last few weeks to finish the complex before opening week.
“‘We had 40 days out of a hundred, but we didn’t want to disappoint the kids,’ Dinallo said.
“Because of the weather delays, the park is still a little rough around the edges. As its life progresses, Dinallo said much more landscaping, paving and improving will take place.”
It had only been a little over a year since the idea was been presented locally by Presutti and son Louis III. As The Star of July 18, 1995, reported, “The father and son duo, who presented the nearly $2 million proposal as All Sports Promotion Corp. were not available for comment, but they have many other sports related ventures, according to Bernard O’Neill, a local engineer consulting on the project.
“‘This is their first (camp),’ O’Neill said, ‘but they know a lot about the business.’
“The camp would be the first major athletic camp in the area since June’s Athletic Camp in the town of Maryland closed in the late 1970s. But while that camp catered more to local children, the Presuttis plan to market the camp nationally, O’Neill said, using the natural tie-in between baseball and Cooperstown as part of the attraction.”
Cooperstown Dreams Park became a success very quickly, as The Star did a follow-up report in the July 18, 1998, edition.
“A smile could be the park’s logo if a baseball diamond wasn’t such an obvious choice. The Presuttis, their partners and the 15,000 kids who have played at the park since it opened aren’t the only ones wearing them, either.
“The merchants in downtown Cooperstown can also be counted on among the group. They can tell you when it rains, and there’s no baseball at the park, business is good. On Fridays and Saturdays, when players are leaving and coming in, it’s slow.
“If you estimate, as the park does, that each kid brings 3.7 relatives, and that the family spends between $1,200 and $1,500 at local businesses, as many merchants guess, Cooperstown Dreams Park will account for at least $10.5 million of the tourist dollars spent in the village this year. And that doesn’t take into account the $395 it takes to enroll a child there for a weeklong tournament.”
Expansions and improvements to the park have been made in years since. After being closed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the Dreams Park re-opened this week for a short season of five weeks.
