“No more pencils. No more books. No more teachers’ dirty looks.”
There may be a few of us graduates who once uttered those words each June, as the school year ended across our region. Or some may recall the lyrics to “School’s Out,” by Alice Cooper, back in the 1970s.
Now imagine the “horrors” of some of these same former students when they were in school and heard about the possibility of New York state schools going to a 12-month calendar.
The idea was considered during November 1957.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Nov. 15, “The state education commissioner said today the advisability of a 12-month school year would be discussed at a high-level education conference here Monday.
“James F. Allen said the subject would be brought up in a scheduled discussion of possible steps to gain greater use of public school facilities.
“Twelve-month school years have been advocated in many quarters on the ground that it is economically unsound to allow the state’s multi-billion-dollar school plant to stand idle three months every year.
“Under some proposals, the school year would be staggered, with various groups of children having their vacations at different times.”
In that same report, “The Oneonta area’s most prominent educator last night predicted that a 12-month school year ‘eventually has to come.’
“But, said, Edwin Rogers of Sidney, ‘I don’t think the people will like it.’
“Mr. Rogers is chairman of the Central School Boards Committee for Educational Research, a state organization.
“Of year-round schools, he said, ‘It has been discussed from time to time, and there are several ways of looking at it.’
“‘I think it eventually has to come, because of the population increase and the question of buildings. It’s the only practical solution I can see, but I can also see where there will be a lot of objections.’”
Oneonta schools were already crowded and getting worse, as the district experienced the effects of the “Baby Boom” after World War II.
Rogers’ comments were accurate as far as local reaction was concerned. With a dateline of Cooperstown, The Star of Nov. 16 reported, “Northern Otsego County educators are of an open mind concerning the advisability of a 12-month school year, being joined in the belief that any such program will call for complete re-appraisal of existing educational practice.
“Supervising Principal Nicholas J. Sterling of Cooperstown Central School said yesterday that he really ‘didn’t know enough about the implementation of such a plan to give a definite ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Mr. Sterling said that he was sure that a 12-month school year would definitely mean a curtailment of extra-curricular activities and would meet with parental objections.
“The CCS head said that if any new plan of school, such as the 12-month plan, were to be worked out, along with a much more decided emphasis on scientific subjects, there would need to be a complete rearrangement of high school study as it is now known.
“At Richfield Springs, Principal James Hines said that any school system faced with a need to increase the physical plant because of large enrollment could well study the 12-month plan.
“On a basis of a plan with staggered enrollment, each student going to school for 40 weeks, Mr. Hines said, there will be parental objection, particularly if the family numbers more than one child. Vacations at different times, with one child having one vacation period and another one at a different time, will have parents in an uproar, he said.
“Mr. Hines said that he saw no immediate need for such a plan at Richfield Springs. ‘Our school buildings are reasonably new,’ he said, ‘and we have at present plenty of room for the 1,000 students in the school.’
“Robert E. Duke, principal of the elementary school at Hartwick, said yesterday that a misconception concerning teachers was pretty general. The ‘school year’ for teachers has been defined by Supreme Court action, Mr. Duke said. ‘People seem to think that teachers will work all year-round for the wages they receive for about 200 days per year,’ he said.”
Students of the late 1950s were likely relieved that such a 12-month plan never got beyond the discussion phase.
