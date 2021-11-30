Backtracking: In Our Times: December 1961 local news saw changing landscapes, talents

A local news theme during December 1961 appeared to be out with the old and in with the new.
New for example, was a major, modern addition to Oneonta’s Center Street School.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of Dec. 2, as well as other local residents were invited to a dedication ceremony the next day.
“Construction of the new wing was made possible when Oneontans approved a bond issue of $620,000 to cover the cost of the building and equipment. The referendum was held in June of 1959.”
As The Star reported on Monday, Dec. 4, “Overtones of the pressing need for new and adequate schools were felt Sunday afternoon as 450 people gathered … for dedication ceremonies.
“Mayor James N. Georgeson in his brief talk and later Dr. Harold Hager, superintendent of schools, referred to the school building situation.
“Mr. Georgeson pointed out the importance of good schools and added he hoped the board of education is successful in its future work toward new schools for the city of Oneonta.
“Dr. Hager explained the growth of the Oneonta Consolidated School District and explained the areas added helped to give the school system a financial base which would ‘enable us to provide all boys and girls and education which will help them meet the test of the times in which they live.’
“Then he added, ‘we will not tire nor grow weary until we have provided the education for all of the children. Together it can be done.’”
As for the “out with the old,” Star readers of Dec. 12 learned, “For over a century and a half it stood there, foursquare to all the winds that blow.
“In its lusty youth much of the life of the village centered around it. Its middle age was respectable if not exciting. Only during the past score of years did it show its age.
“But still it stood, like an old man dreaming in the sun, weather beaten and sagging, but full of memories.
“With those who loved it long to their graves and the present generation seemingly indifferent to its fate, the famous McDonald Tavern at 2 River Street, the oldest structure in the city of Oneonta, has given up the struggle. Workmen started yesterday to demolish it and the place where it stood for so many generations will soon be used for a parking lot for Bruno’s Market.”
A Stewart’s Shop now occupies the site. The former tavern had been built in 1810 by James McDonald. After the Charlotte Turnpike was completed in 1834 the road passed the McDonald Tavern, which was a stagecoach stop. It also served for the settlement’s first post office, which was then called Milfordville. The village of Oneonta was incorporated in 1848.
When it came to entertainment, there were some former and present Oneontans new in the profession.
The Star of Dec. 15 reported on Robert Heiner, then 37, who once lived on College Terrace and had moved to Playa del Rey, California.
“Instead of teaching art in a Schenectady school, he does art work for United Artists and for Regency Greetings, Inc., a greeting card company.
“Mr. Heiner … has done the art work for the current motion picture ‘Teenage Millionaire’ and designed a ‘Hollywood Showcase’ of greeting cards.
Meanwhile, a group on high schoolers with musical talents was seeking recognition — for free.
As The Star of Dec. 27 reported, “‘The Virtues’ are five Oneonta High School boys ranging in age from senior Carl Mondillo, 18, to sophomore Ray Cameron, 15. In between are juniors Dan Montayne, Doug Darrah and Steve Lewis, all 16.
“The quintet is playing at the Vacation Dance tonight (8 to 11) at the St. Mary’s School.
“‘We need experience in front of people and we need recognition,’ explains Ray, one of the guitarists and also the vocalist.”
This weekend: Our local life and times during December 1921.
