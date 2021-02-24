Backtracking: In Our Times :Delaware County began optimistic flood recovery in February 1996

Following the last local devastating flood of the 20th century in our region, it was time to rebound in February and March of 1996.
The area was pounded by floods on Jan. 19, and particularly hard hit were many communities in Delaware County. While Otsego County was also declared a federal disaster area, it was spared from the more extensive damage of the rest of the region.
The choices following the floods were either to fold or rebuild. Our region opted for the latter choice.
Readers of The Daily Star on Feb. 24 learned, “A weave of debris still hangs in the trees marking the high-water line to travelers entering Margaretville from Route 28, a reminder that there is a long way to go before things return to normal.
“But five weeks after a disastrous flood tested the mettle of village residents, a group of merchants is trying to rebuild it better than before.
“Eric Wedemeyer, owner of Coldwell Bankers/Timberland Properties … said business owners are taking upon themselves to construct a new and improved community.
“‘There is a plan under way right now to make it look better than before … and the money is coming from all private businesses, which shows they have a tremendous confidence in the community,’ Wedemeyer said.”
Not all money to the region to rebuild was private sector funding. Days following the January flood, representatives from nearly every level of government visited the area and promised recovery aid to individuals who applied for it. By Feb. 27 The Star reported that Delaware County had received $100,000 so far from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, just for counseling for victims to deal with the stress and feelings of loss.
In Fleischmanns, acting Mayor Kathleen Wilber told The Star, “It is coming together, the warmer the days get the more you see the damage and new holes are appearing in the roads that weren’t there before. Before we can improve businesses or the village we have to take care of the damage here … we’re still in the clean-up phase.”
Speaking of damage and new holes, there was one massive gap in the town of Tompkins on Chase Brook Road. A huge portion collapsed with the January floods. On March 5 it was reported, “A month and a half later, officials in New York City — which owns the road near the Cannonsville Reservoir — are still grappling with how to fix the mammoth 60-by-130-foot crater that divides Chase Brook Road into two nearly useless portions.
“‘The road will be repaired,’ said Geoffrey Ryan, a spokesman with the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the reservoir. ‘There will be a solution to the problem and there are apparently a whole variety of options and we’re still investigating those options.’” Choices of filling in the gap or building a bridge were being considered.
Elsewhere in Delaware County, The Star of March 20 told of contracts being awarded for nine projects funded through the Emergency Watershed Protection program, administered through the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Funds aided the local towns and municipalities in repairing damage to stream banks in areas where flood damage threatened public safety — particularly near roadways.
At times, those awaiting funds grew tired of waiting.
“After more than two months of lugging food and fuel across a rickety, flood-damaged bridge to their home, a Delhi couple took matters into their own hands … by building a new bridge,” The Star reported on March 25.
“Clark and Carol Gilbert of Emerson Road constructed a temporary bridge across Honest Brook, alongside Route 28, because waiting two more months for the town and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix it was too long to wait, they said.
“‘We’re just tired of not being able to get to our own house,’ Clark said. ‘I should have done this a long time ago but I put it off because we thought it would be sooner.’”
Whether it was for roads or bridges, public or private, the journey was underway on a “road to recovery” for Delaware County.
This weekend: A look at our local educational beat in February 1931.
