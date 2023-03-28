To dissolve, or not to dissolve? A police chief quit, and a delegation from Poland came to visit.
These were only a part of the local life and times in Delhi during March 1998.
VILLAGE FATE WAS ON THE BALLOT
“Village residents will decide if the village will be dissolved into the town of Delhi, effective Dec. 31, 1999,” The Daily Star reported on March 14, 1998.
“Proponents say dissolution would save money by eliminating duplication of services. Opponents say there is no proof of cost savings and no reason to eliminate a village that has been around so long.”
177 years in fact, at that time. Dissolution had been proposed from time to time since 1990. David Truscott was a former village trustee who first proposed the idea. Truscott said he had evidence that showed the village should be disincorporated, because he had looked at village and town budgets for about eight years and found that even if all services offered by both entities were to remain in place, village taxes would drop over 42 percent.
The Star continued, with opponents of dissolution weighing in.
“‘There’s a certain legacy that pervades,’ said Norman Warden, mayor of the village that serves as the Delaware County seat. ‘They feel if people had a reason to keep it, they’ll keep it too.’”
Residents went to the polls on Tuesday, March 17. The Star reported the next day, “By a close margin, voters said they don’t want to dissolve the village…but also said they want to know what would happen if they did.
“In balloting Tuesday, 301 voted to keep the village government, 205 voted for the dissolution.
“Norman Warden…said he was pleased to see the vote to keep the village for now, but said voters sent a message that the issue needs a closer look.
“‘People generally want an in-depth study done to act on how this will be addressed in the future,’ Warden said. ‘Very simply the issue basically is the taxes.’”
POLICE CHIEF QUITS
A vote this close toward dissolution might have been enough of an issue to make some residents nervous — but there was more surprising news only a few days later.
The Star of March 25 reported. “The 22-year career of Delhi village police chief Frank A. Harmer has come to an end, with Harmer resigning in the wake of an investigation into his department’s practices.
“Harmer submitted his resignation to the village Friday and it was accepted at Monday night’s village board meeting.” Detective Robert Walsh, the acting chief, became the new chief.
“One stipulation of the settlement between Harmer and the village…is that neither side discuss publicly the issues that led to Harmer’s suspension and resignation. (Mayor Norman) Warden has previously said the investigation did not involve missing money or criminal activity, while Harmer cited issues such as department policy, personnel matters and budget items.”
Regarding the appointment of Walsh, Warden said, “I think what we’re looking for is someone who will carry on with the best interests of the village in mind.”
POLISH OFFICIALS HEADED TO DELHI
An exciting month around the village was waning when, as Star readers of March 25 found out, “The State University College of Technology at Delhi’s hospitality programs and Delaware County commerce will be on the agenda Thursday, when Polish Prime Minister Janusz Tomaszewski leads a delegation to the area.
“Members of the Polish Parliament, educators and government leaders will be among the 61 representatives visiting the Delhi campus.
“The contingent will also be visiting the Oneonta and Cobleskill campuses that day. The delegation will spend the morning exploring agricultural programs at Cobleskill.
“Collaboration between the Delhi college’s hospitality programs and Polish schools will be the focus of the discussion there, which will be followed by a luncheon catered by Delhi Tech students.”
The Polish delegation came to the U.S. to learn how to take its educational system out of the Communist era into a more open and modern era of democracy.
Poland’s secretary of state Kazimierz Barczyk told a gathering while in Oneonta that things had changed since the fall of Communism. “Poland should be viewed as a new tiger in East Central Europe. The general significance of Poland is still growing.”
This weekend, our area’s life and times during April 1928.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is oneontanyhistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.