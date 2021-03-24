The early rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have likely led to a few busted brackets for many across our region after this past weekend, as the next round approaches.
Our area had its own college basketball brackets to manage with a new event in Delhi in 1991.
As The Daily Star reported on March 13, “Delhi Tech men’s basketball coach Gary Cole had no idea what he was getting into when he took upon the task of hosting next week’s first-ever NJCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.
“‘I told (Delhi Tech) President Kruger that hosting the tourney wouldn’t be a big thing. I told him that I would take care of everything. But it’s been a bigger undertaking than I thought,’ said Cole at Tuesday’s Media Day Luncheon.
“But fortunately for Cole the village of Delhi, students at the college and the Delhi Tech faculty and administration have banded together for this major tourney.
“‘It’s not often that you get a big-time event like this,’ Cole said. ‘It’s going to be the only ticket in town so we’re hoping it does well. I’d hate to see everyone put so much work into this and then show up at the gym and find 200 people there.’” Cole referred to the Farrell Hall Gymnasium, with a seating capacity of 2,000.
Some of the best junior colleges and community colleges in the country made up these final eight teams. All qualifiers showed in the Division III Top 10 at one point or another during the 1990-91 season.
It certainly helped that Delhi Tech, as it was then called, had a good basketball team, and that they were in this tournament, which got underway on Friday, March 22.
As The Star reported that day, hopes were high, and not just on the college campus.
“The national tournament also has the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce hoping that visitors will like the area enough to return. The county chamber is sponsoring the event.”
Students were enthusiastic about the new event. Some saw it as a way of getting people interested in coming to school here.
“‘And if we do a good job I guess we might get it again next year,’ added Tessie Gladysz, a travel, tourism and management student who was selling T-shirts and sweatshirts.”
Teams from Rhode Island, Texas, Wisconsin, Maryland, New Jersey and New York competed in the new event, and the area had a chance to show itself off to newcomers.
Each team had a volunteer host from this area acting as a liaison between the college and team members. Their aim was to make the team feel welcome to the region.
“One host, Tom Reutnik of Delhi, headed up to Syracuse Wednesday morning to greet the University of Wisconsin at Waukesha team at Hancock Airport. The 15-member group had planned to make the trip to Delhi in a van, but Reutnik said he thought that would be a bit cramped, so they used an additional vehicle.
“The group’s first stop: The Carrier Dome on the Syracuse University campus, something everyone wanted to see. Reutnik also had a pizza party planned at his house after the game between Delhi Tech and Montgomery Community College,” of Maryland.
Delhi was the winner of that opening game of the tournament, 71-65. Gary Cole was a busy man, directing his team — and the tournament.
Unfortunately Delhi’s run ended in the next round, as they were hammered by the Community College of Rhode Island, 118-83. Attendance draw was still very good, at nearly 1,800. Delhi placed fifth in the tournament.
Rhode Island was the anticipated favorite in the grand finale, against nearby Herkimer Community College. The nearby entry was down by 25 points at the half but rallied to stun the Ocean State powerhouse, 108-105, to become national champions. Crowds had been excellent throughout the weekend.
The community’s hard work paid off as the NJCAA tournament returned to Delhi the next year, and for many more to come, through 2010.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
