The area reacted to the loss of a Hollywood icon, the passing of some communities, and plans for new buildings in Oneonta took shape during August 1962.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of Aug. 6 learned, “Blonde and beautiful, Marilyn Monroe, a glamorous symbol of the gay, exciting life of Hollywood, died tragically Sunday.
“Her body was found nude in bed, a possible suicide. She was 36.”
The Star sent out an inquiring photographer who interviewed several local residents about the news on Aug. 8 in downtown Oneonta. The question was if Monroe’s death changed their view of the glamorous life of Hollywood.
Readers the next day saw comments, including one from Jerry Maloney of Oneonta.
“I don’t think her death really had to do with Hollywood. It was just her outlook on life.”
Montie Boynton of Oneonta said, “No. Personally, I haven’t the time to follow their lives. I really have no views on Hollywood but I have read that she had a rather tough life all the way through. My sympathies are for those she left behind.”
Even 40 years later, Monroe was still admired by many. Thomas Redding of Hartwick told The Daily Star on Aug. 5, 2002, “She was everything. She was an icon in her time, and she is still an icon now.”
While August saw the passing of a movie star, Delaware County was observing the end of the line for two longtime communities.
As The Star of Aug. 18, 1962 reported, “The long arm of a thirsty New York City has all but strangled the life out of little Cannonsville.
“And its neighbor up the road, Rock Royal, is about to go out of existence.
“A year from now these hamlets, which have graced the Delaware scene for more than 100 years, will be deep under the waters of the mighty Cannonsville Dam which has been built to help feed water to New York millions.
“A stroll up and down the streets of Cannonsville gives one an eerie feeling. Empty houses, stores, schools and churches stare back at the passers by through empty windows. Pedestrian traffic is slim although an occasional sign of life can be seen.
“‘It’s sort of like being in the army again,’ said one resident the other day. ‘Once we were all together, living, playing, working with our neighbors. Then gradually the neighbors have departed. Some we’ll see again — some we wont.’”
While news followed these two departures, there were a couple of new local developments on the horizon.
As The Star of Aug. 30 reported, “The Oneonta School Board approved preliminary drawings of the new $2,750,000 high school Wednesday night. The action was taken at a special board meeting.
“Approval of the preliminary plans paves the way for preparation of working drawings.
“‘We hope to get bids on the school in December,’ School Superintendent Harold V. Hager said before last night’s session began.
“Opening of the school is scheduled for September of 1964. The one-story structure is designed to accommodate 880 people.”
The second new development was reported in the Aug. 31 edition of The Star.
“The new downtown city motel moved another step closer to reality Thursday night when the Common Council concurred with the Zoning Board of Appeals that the site of the proposed structure be rezoned along with a parcel owned by Carl VanBuren, 4 Grand St.
“This is the site of a new L-shaped city motel which would have entrances on both Main and Grand Streets.” We know it today as the Town House Motel.
“In making the motion that the Council concur with the Zoning Board, Alderman James Lettis said, ‘the motel would benefit Oneonta taxwise and in a move to keep business within the city limits.’”
This weekend, a peek at wartime Sidney in August 1942.
