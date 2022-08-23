From people, to places and things, there were some notable departures and arrivals as August 1997 progressed.
As The Daily Star of Aug. 12 reported with a dateline of Pittsburgh, “Roy Chipman, a former basketball coach at Hartwick College who went on to guide the Pitt Panthers in the Big East, has died of cancer. He was 58.
“Inducted into to Hartwick College Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 14, 1996, Chipman began his coaching career with the then Warriors in 1968. He coached Hartwick for nine seasons, compiling a 167-52 record and reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament seven times.”
Chipman maintained ties with Oneonta after leaving in 1978 to coach at Lafayette College.
Year after year he returned for the annual Oneonta Country Club member-guest tournament, pairing with Rich Myers of Oneonta.
Chipman turned over the Warriors head-coaching job to Nick Lambros, a position held until 1998.
For many years following, Lambros has served in an assistant coaching role.
Also making the departure list that August came a retail mainstay in Cooperstown.
As The Star of Aug. 21 reported, “J.J. Newberry, a retail fixture on Cooperstown’s Main Street for 66 years, will be closing for good, possibly within a month.
“The Clark family, which bought the building three years ago, is now negotiating to buy out Newberry’s lease.
“A family spokesman said there are no specific plans for the property but stressed that Jane Forbes Clark hopes to see a similar retail business take the store’s place.”
It wasn’t long before the Cooperstown General Store opened, closing in recent years. The building is now part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Along with these “departures” across the region in 1997 came a couple of new “arrivals,” the first of which can be considered a reincarnation.
With a dateline of South Kortright, The Star of Aug. 29 reported, “A red, white and blue ribbon stretched across the Catskill Scenic Trail behind the Hidden Inn … Thursday, but Steve Zaionz was not deterred.
“The South Kortright teacher headed to town to get the mail, pushed his year-old son Christopher in a stroller around the colorful barricade as officials made speeches and oiled the scissors to christen the pathway.
“Though the graveled 19-mile hiking and biking trail was formally opened Thursday, the Zaionz family who live nearby have been enjoying it for months.”
The new recreational trail followed the path of the tracks of the former Ulster & Delaware Railroad. This particular stretch covered an area from Grand Gorge to Bloomville.
“The U&D, which stretched from Kingston to Oneonta, reached South Kortright in 1892. Passenger service was discontinued in 1956, and last freight was hauled 20 years later.”
A $13-million grant from the Intermodal Surface Transportation Enhancement Act made the pathway possible.
Another arrival, of sorts, was a deal between two computer giants, Microsoft and Apple.
“Ending years of impassioned rivalry, Apple Computer Inc. and Microsoft Corp. jolted the computer world Wednesday by agreeing to share technology,” Star readers learned on Aug. 7.
“Local computer users agree that deal between Apple Computer and Microsoft will prove fruitful in the computer industry and computer technology in general.
“‘It pains us Mac-o-philes to see what happened,’ said John Kotz of Oneonta. ‘But in the long run, the development will not be a bad one.’
“In fact some, like Eric Wilson of Oneonta, say the deal will prove positive.
“‘This will help Macintosh survive and give Microsoft some alternatives,’ said Wilson, director of computer services at the State University College at Oneonta.”
This weekend, it’s that time of year again for the State Teachers College students to come back to Oneonta — in 1947.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.