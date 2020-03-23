Backtracking: In Our Times: Downtown Oneonta hotel took shape after a long wait in 2000

The old urban renewal lot in Oneonta, once home to the busy Broad Street, had been vacant since the late 1970s.
False start after false start for the lot had been the norm with some sort of planned development, at first a retail shopping center, and then by the early 1990s, a hotel.
At long last, there was a break in the inaction in early 2000.
The Daily Star of March 24 reported, “Clerks at the proposed downtown hotel may not be accepting reservations yet, but there is reason to be excited about the project.
“This week, two important approvals show the project is coming together, suggesting the 78-room upscale hotel will become a reality after a decade of wait-and-see.
“On Thursday, the bank loan for the $4.8 million project closed, said Alfred Whittet, president and chief executive officer of Wilber National Bank, the hotel’s principal financier.”
Hotel developer, Daniel Homik, president of the Syracuse-based Elizabeth Hotels, said the company planned to begin construction by late April or early May.
Although a few weeks late on the prediction, Star readers found out on Friday, July 14, “There was no ceremonial groundbreaking. No ribbon cutting. No photo opportunity of any sort.
“But work on the downtown hotel is under way. After a decade of delays, construction on the project began Monday, said construction superintendent Jerry Caward, who has spent the last several weeks preparing for the first round of subcontractors to arrive.
“At the site, construction workers are digging the hotel’s foundation. And, in the last couple of weeks, utility workers have made preparation to bring water, electricity and cable television to the…hotel, Caward said.”
Oneonta’s sidewalk supervisors followed the progress, as the five-story steel frame took shape. The Star of Aug. 16 reported, “People, pear trees and the Peace Pole can no longer be found in the city’s Main Street plaza, which has been temporarily excavated to make way for the construction of the new downtown hotel.”
The regular farmers’ market, a tradition on Saturdays on the plaza, was moved to the City Hall parking lot.
It took more than a year to complete the construction, but the hotel was ready for occupancy near the end of 2001. The Star reported on Dec. 14, “The Clarion Hotel … opened quietly and without fanfare last weekend.” The official opening date was Thursday, Dec. 7.
“Economic development and tourism officials said Thursday that the addition of the 78-room, $4.8 million hotel will undoubtedly help boost the local economy.
“Work isn’t finished yet on some of the main floor facilities, including the hotel restaurant and lounge area, which is not scheduled to open until next month.
“Kim Gilbertson, an employee of Silver Dollar Optical in Oneonta, was among the first guests to stay at the hotel. She and her fellow employees had booked a number of rooms as part of their annual end of the year party.
“‘It was wonderful,’ said Gilbertson of her stay. ‘The rooms were amazing and they were on the ball with everything. I look forward to coming back.’”
The hotel’s guest rooms, ranging from basic doubles to king size rooms with fireplaces and Jacuzzis, regularly started at $99 at the time.
“Mayor Kim Muller, who in 1997 vowed to have the hotel up and running during her administration, said she is pleased with the way the project turned out. She even blocked off a suite of rooms at the Clarion for guests planning to attend her second term inauguration on Jan. 19.
“‘It was worth the extra time it took to complete,’ Muller said. ‘I think they’ve ended up with a really great asset for downtown.’”
It had been a long road to completion, as The Star added, “In 1990, Elizabeth Hotels bought the 3-acre parcel for $370,000. The project, however, was plagued for another decade with financing problems, historic preservation concerns, soil problems and uncertainty about the local economy.
“Plans for the hotel stagnated until Homik shrank the proposal from 126 rooms and more than $6 million to construction costs to 78 rooms and $4.8 million in costs.”
This weekend: A peak into the Norwich area business beat in March 1920.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
