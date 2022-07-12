New plans in our region in July 1997 included interstate highway designation, a retirement community and a railroad excursion run.
CHANGES AHEAD FOR STATE ROUTE 17
With a dateline of Hancock, The Daily Star of July 10 reported, “Innkeeper Roy Hendrix’s guests from New York City certainly know how to get to the Catskills via state Route 17.
“Hendrix doubts that’s true of potential visitors from other places, though.
“‘This road has been sorely overlooked,’ said Hendrix, who owns the Hendrix Motel and Reynolds House Inn in Roscoe.
“Local economic developers and New York’s congressional delegation want to change that. Federal legislation has been introduced to make Route 17, also known as the Southern Tier Expressway, part of the national interstate highway system.”
It was U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan and U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey who introduced legislation to make Route 17 an interstate highway.
“The legislation immediately would designate 360 miles of Route 17 between Harriman and Erie, Pa., as I-86. About 27 additional miles including stretches between Deposit and Hancock in Broome and Sullivan counties, would remain Route 17 until the state Department of Transportation improves them to meet federal interstate standards for access, medians, curves and shoulder widths.”
The work to improve the standards was projected to cost between $400 million and $800 million. The designation became official in 1999. Work is still awaiting the improvements in the Catskills section of the highway as currently 223 of the 360 miles are considered having interstate standards.
A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY IN THE WORKS
Star readers of July 10 learned, “The Oneonta Town Board will have a public hearing … Aug. 20 for the St. James Retirement Community proposed for a site off county Route 47 in the town of Oneonta.
“In the meantime, Town Planning Board members will review site plans for the multiple-family housing development, its water and sewer systems, storm water runoff, parking and other factors that may affect the environment.
“The site of the proposed 48-unit retirement community is in an area zoned for single-family housing,” which would require a zoning amendment, eventually granted.
The project plans were also approved and a groundbreaking was planned in September with a completion date of October 1998. The actual opening date was in February 1999.
ALL ABOARD FOR PORTLANDVILLE, MILFORD AND COOPERSTOWN
Also reported in The Star’s July 10 edition, “Visions of passenger trains running between Cooperstown and Cooperstown Junction are chugging toward reality now that the Leatherstocking Railroad Historical Society has bought the 16-mile track route.
“‘It’s extremely significant for the project,’ said Bruce Hodges, society president.
“The society closed the $650,000 deal July 1 with the Delaware-Otsego Corp. of Cooperstown to buy the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad after months of negotiations.
“‘It feels great, and yet on the other hand, I realize the work we have ahead of us,’ Hodges said.
“The goal is to have trains running next summer for starters, Hodges said. Eventually, the tourist line could provide 30 to 50 seasonal and five to 10 full time jobs, attract 100,000 passengers and generate an estimated $6 million to $8 million annually, he said.
“After years of stops and starts in gaining backing from the government and other supporters, the society last year was awarded a $900,000 federal grant administered through the state Department of Transportation. That grant and $225,000 from the state budget enabled the society to start turning dreams into plans.”
Success bred additional success that month as The Star reported on July 15 how the LRHS had been granted $150,000.
“The award will be from the Multi-Modal Transportation funds, a new program in the state’s transportation budget that focuses on local transportation needs in highway, bridge, rail and aviation improvements.
“The…grant will help buy equipment and meet other start-up costs for the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley railway.” It helped the LRHS purchase a 1950s era diesel locomotive and coach cars.
The plans were finally reached and excursions began in June 1999 over eight miles of the tracks, from Milford to Cooperstown.
This weekend, Oneonta lost an iconic figure in July 1922.
