Sidney was on the lookout in early 1988, as well as being looked at by some, for new business.
According to The Daily Star of Jan. 30, 1988, “The Sidney Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to promote the town may go to video with a cassette about the area to be sent to businesses interested in relocating or expanding.
“A new brochure stressing Sidney as ‘A Community of Opportunity’ with inserts that can be changed annually is also being printed to send to individuals interested in moving to the town. Both projects are part of an ongoing campaign to advertise Sidney, an effort the Delaware County Chamber head termed ‘one of the best organized and most aggressive in the Catskill area.’
“With more sales being done through video cassettes, the Chamber’s directors decided Sidney should have one as well.
“‘Everybody is basically lazy. Most people would rather watch a TV brochure than read one,’ said Joseph Mirabito, chamber president. He said he receives at least one sales video a week in his business.
“‘There are a lot of businesses looking to relocate or expand who don’t even know where Sidney is or what it offers,’ said Sidney chamber member Wiley Vincent. Attracting businesses to the area is difficult without active solicitation, he said.”
Major companies in the village at the time, such as Amphenol Bendix Connector or Keith Clark, backed the idea, as quite often they were seeking new employees from outside the area.
For example, days after the video/print brochure project was announced, Star readers on Feb. 10 found out, “The Sidney Bendix Connector plant will gain up to 200 jobs this year as it absorbs the assembly work now done by a South Carolina plant scheduled to close, the Amphenol Corp. announced Tuesday.
“The added jobs could bring the Sidney plant’s total number of employees to close to 2,400, the highest since 1985.
“‘We’re very pleased that these jobs are coming back,’ said Art Decker, business representative for Local 1529 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. ‘They are jobs that were here and were taken to South Carolina 20 years ago.’”
In all likelihood, the new brochure/video could play a role in luring some former residents back to Sidney if they chose to move with their old jobs in South Carolina.
Elsewhere, The Star reported on Feb. 4, “Keith Clark may eventually expand its operations onto newly purchased land formerly owned by the Landmark Ford dealership.
“Keith Clark paid the village $150,000 for the 3.2-acre property adjacent to their plant on West Street.” The company is known today as ACCO Brands, and there were indeed some company expansions in that area in years ahead.
Optimism was high that year. The Star reported on Feb. 12, “‘I think we have a future because people in the past have planned for it,’ said Mayor Elwood ‘Dixie’ Davis. The Industrial Development Agency, village board, planning board and Chamber of Commerce have worked for years to attract businesses with brochures, low interest bonds, tax abatements, loans and an industrial park with sewer and water services.
“In 1977, the village board formed the IDA and won grants to buy the Industrial Park and supply water and sewer lines. Seven years later two businesses moved in. Since then the IDA has sought more tenants for the park.
“P&R Truss Company of Auburn, which will build in the park this spring, chose Sidney largely because of the ease of shipping along I-88.
“Sidney could continue to attract businesses from cities as more industries move to small towns, a phenomenon called green fielding, that has been taught in business schools for 20 years, but only used on a large scale since the early 1980s.
“Some of the assets attracting businesses to the village are inherent — its location at the crossroads of Interstate 88 and state Route 8, the airport and a stable labor force held in place by industries already present.”
This weekend, Unguentine and education were newsmakers in Norwich in March 1923.
