Somewhere today, Roy Bartlett is smiling.
While Mr. Bartlett is no longer with us, he is smiling because it was exactly 50 years ago today, Oct. 28, that an organization he started, the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center in Morris, formally began.
A current board member and past president of the arts and crafts center, Marilyn Roveland, said the idea for the center was instigated by Roy Bartlett. Five other local residents made up the initial board. The original steering committee to form the organization included Sue and John Whitman, Ina Rasmussen, Mary Lenhardt, May Milliken, John Dodge, Ray Clement and Roy Bartlett. The center was finally incorporated in February 1971.
The building the center has called home at 124 Main St. has a lengthy history, some of which many will remember. Before it became the center, it was the Kenyon Free Library from 1921 until 1969. Roveland said among its other uses have been a dry goods and general store, or a hardware store. The current look it has came about in 1903, when it was refinished while a storefront.
In 1970, a donation from the John Whitman family made it possible for the arts and crafts center to finally have a home.
Roveland said Bartlett had been conducting arts classes in his home nearby in stenciling and other old crafts for several years. Bartlett had been in contact with the Whitmans, following the library’s departure, and suggested the idea of it becoming an arts and crafts center, and to further the arts in general in the community.
When Bartlett died, Roveland said, he made sure the center would carry on, as he donated stocks from his will. Fifty years later, the center continues at the same location.
“While the center began offering instruction in old time crafts, taught by artisans who lived what they taught,” Roveland said, “many a home in the Butternut Valley is furnished with the gleanings of those lessons in their furniture, paintings, utility ware, lamps and décor.”
Soon added were chair caning, fly tying, rug making, woodcarving, sewing and several kinds of painting. Roveland teaches watercolor.
This is the first year in the center’s history that the building has not been able to be publicly used, because of COVID restrictions. Classes are normally offered three times a year, but not for this year.
“What we did,” Roveland said, “is make up kits for area residents to pick up to work on at home,” and are currently being picked up for various projects they signed up in advance for.
A normal tradition at the center, the annual pie sale, has been slightly altered this year. The center has been taking donation of foodstuffs to make the pies, and then on Election Day, pies will be available. Orders are currently being taken for pies, but there will be a few extra. Board members are making the pies at an offsite location, so no pie donations can be taken this year.
Normally, the center opens on Election Day with a café, but as Roveland said, that will have to resume in 2021.
Also, when the days return the center can be fully functional again, events outside the building will return.
“We usually gave Morris Central School music and arts scholarships, but we couldn’t this year,” Roveland said. A holiday market will return, but for this year, it will be limited and by appointment only. Also for 2021, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony will return with strolling candlelight caroling.
While Roveland said she regrets there cannot be a 50th anniversary celebration, something along the line of a 50-plus commemoration is under consideration.
Membership remains strong, currently at 125. An article marking the center’s tenth anniversary in The Daily Star of Nov. 10, 1980, showed the center had a membership of 190, but had been as high as 220. Roveland said the decline is not from a lack of interest, but merely a changing population of people dying, or moving out of New York state.
Members and class participants run the gamut in age, and the interest from younger people is solid, Roveland said, pointing to a promising future for the center.
Memberships and grants the center applies for regularly from regional foundations provide funding to keep the building maintained and programs to continue.
Any information about the available art kits or the pie sale, among other activities at the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, can be obtained by calling 607-263-2150.
This weekend, time for a 1925 style road trip, depending on the type of road.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.